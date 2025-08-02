Joaquin Niemann and Others Pour in Wishes as LIV Golf Pro Drops Major Life Update

David Puig is off the market! No, we’re not talking about LIV Golf snatching him away from the PGA Tour. Although it does fit the analogy as well. In this case, we’re talking about the young Spanish golfer’s personal life. Away from all the high-octane action, Puig has been living quite a beautiful life with his partner, Berta Sanchez. Based on their social media account, they had been dating for at least 7 years, since Valentine’s Day 2018. And as per their latest post, Puig and Sanchez have finally taken the next step in their relationship.

Both Berta and David shared an Instagram slideshow with a caption that read, “Forever💚💍.” If that wasn’t a hint enough, yes, the beautiful couple announced that they are engaged. Sanchez also showed off her wedding ring in all of the pictures. It seems like Puig had only proposed a few moments before the picture was taken, as his girlfriend was also holding a rose in one of the images. The carousel also included a pic of them going out, probably to celebrate the engagement, as Sanchez continued to flaunt her diamond.

Puig, who is still only 23, has been a breakout star in LIV Golf since 2022. His growth has been immense, and he has continuously proven to be a reliable member of Fireball GC under the captain, Sergio Garcia, for the past 2 seasons. Within LIV Golf and the golf community, the Spaniard has also received a lot of love and attention for his amazing skills and abilities. Hence, it didn’t come as a surprise that his big life news was celebrated by many of his colleagues.

The Instagram post from David Puig received many comments and likes, some of which came from his peers from LIV Golf and beyond. Let’s see what everyone had to say about his engagement with Berta Sanchez.

David Puig’s big life update is celebrated by the world of golf

The huge news from the young Spanish golfer spread like wildfire. David Puig’s post was filled with comments from players who congratulated him on getting engaged to Berta Sanchez. One of the first people to do so was fellow Fireballs GC teammate, Josele Ballester. He wrote, “Enhorabuena pareja!😘,” which translates to, “Congratulations to the couple! 😘.” Being a part of the same team, Ballester must have had the opportunity to meet Puig’s partner on a few occasions. He must definitely be excited to see both of them take the next step in their relationship.

Cleeks GC player, Adrian Meronk, simply congratulated the couple with a round of applause, “👏👏.” While the two may not be as closely associated in front of the camera, they did have an intense battle on the course during LIV Golf Houston 2024.

Fellow Spanish golfer Ángel Ayora said, “Grandeee!!!👏🏼👏🏼,” which roughly translates to big news in this context. Like Puig, Ayora had also received the opportunity to shift to LIV Golf back in 2024. However, he rejected the deal in favor of staying in the DP World Tour.

4Aces GC pro, Harold Varner III wrote, “Oh damn congrats kid.” Both Puig and Varner have gone head-to-head on multiple occasions and often had intense rivalries on the course. It’s great to see how they respect each other away from it.

Lastly, the 2025 LIV Golf individual standings leader, Joaquin Niemann, wrote, “Si señooor 🔥🔥❤️,” or “Yes, sir 🔥🔥❤️.” Puig joined LIV Golf under the captaincy of Niemann back in 2022. Since then, the two have become really close friends. Even though they play for opposing teams today, they still share a great relationship away from the fairway.

Alternatively, Fireballs GC, Caleb Surratt, and Linnea Ström also commented on the post while Rose Zhang, Peter Uihlein, and Lucas Herbert liked it.