John Daly Can’t Contain Emotions as Son Makes Memorable PGA Tour Debut: ‘Awesome’

Much like his father, John Daly II is also on the path to success in golf. He is rising through the ranks in the amateur circuit, ranked 53rd on the WAGR leaderboard. The 22-year-old is also stealing the show in pro golf, attracting sponsor invites to PGA Tour events. And John Daly expressed how proud he is to watch his son succeed.

Daly told the reporters, “It was awesome. He led the tournament for six holes there on Saturday, and he kept it going. He just had a bad back nine his last night, but he’s been playing great. He finished fourth last week, and I think Eric won. The Hogs won in Houston, so they got a really good golf team.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You saw the interview that he has done, he said, ‘I’m going to stick to this golf team because I think we’re pretty good.’ And they are. If he plays good the next few events and the Hogs keep winning, I look for them to, they’ve got a really good shot at winning the nationals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daly II played some exceptional golf at the Grand Reserve Golf Club against pro golfers. If it weren’t for the last round blunder, then he would have finished within the top-10 on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, five bogeys in the back nine on Sunday took that away from him. That pushed his score down to 7-under par, four away from the top-10 and five from the top-5.

But as Daly expressed, he couldn’t be prouder of his son. The 22-year-old has improved a lot since he joined the Arkansas Razorbacks. And the golf legend acknowledged that, while also confirming that Daly II also feels the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, let’s look at what Daly II has achieved since joining his university.

John Daly’s son’s accomplishments since joining the Razorbacks

John Daly II is in his Senior year at the University of Arkansas Razorbacks. In his four years in college, he has gained a lot of experience in the course. Being a part of the Razorbacks golf team, he has been able to challenge himself on the fairway consistently. And that has helped him gain the skills and confidence to perform.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 53rd WAGR amateur golfer has a couple of wins to his name. He captured the Southern Amateur Championship in July 2025. A little over two months later, Daly II also won the 2025 The Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

His rise in the World Amateur Golf Ranking board also came after he joined the university. Apart from the two wins, Daly II also has seven top-10 finishes. That helped him gain vital ranking points. 53rd is his best WAGR ranking. As his time at the university nears its end, Daly II might be eager to continue finding the same level of consistency at the professional level as well. And John Daly must be excited for it.