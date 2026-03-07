John Daly II and Co. Stopped From Teeing Up as Puerto Rico Open Faces Unexpected Delay

The weather reports had hinted at possible unplayable conditions at the start of the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026. But the chances of that happening were at 50%, giving some hope for a timely start. But as John Daly II & Co. were getting ready to tee off, they were informed that there would be a delay on Saturday morning.

PGA Tour Communications confirmed the same with a tweet that read, “The third round of the Puerto Rico Open is delayed by 10 minutes due to inclement weather and scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. local time.”

The start has only been delayed by 10 minutes. Marcelo Rozo and Miles Russell were scheduled to tee off at 6:50 A.M. (EST). Instead, their new tee time was changed to 7:00 A.M. (EST). Daly II’s tee time with Beau Hossler was also moved from 12 noon to 12:10 P.M. (EST).

Fortunately, there weren’t anymore delays beyond the initial 10 minutes. The round began at 7:00 A.M (EST). While Daly II and Hossler haven’t teed off yet, fans can expect them to start on.