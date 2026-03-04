John Daly Matches Arnold Palmer’s Feat in Powerful Tribute to Golf’s History

Short temper, eccentric lifestyle, and outrageous habits made John Daly a poor representative of the gentleman’s game. Or at least that’s what people thought of him once. Over the years, he proved them wrong by showing the classy side of himself. And Daly has finally earned an honor that matches that status.

As confirmed by the PGA Tour Champions, “A true legend of the game. John Daly has been named the 2026 Ambassador of Golf. The two-time major champion will receive the honor later this year @KauligChamp.”

They also shared a graphic revealing Daly’s confirmation as the Ambassador of Golf in 2026. Arnold Palmer had also earned the title in 1991. The Kaulig Championship will be played from July 9 to 12, 2026, when the Senior Tour pros head to Ohio. It will occur between the U.S. Senior Open and the Senior Open.

Ever since he joined professional golf, Daly has always remained true to himself. He never stopped visiting Hooters for a cold one, smoking on the fairway, and partying till the sun rises. Well, he may need to stop the first habit, as Hooters has been shut down. But all such habits made him seem extraordinary in golf. That reflected in his game, as he was a risk-taker who wasn’t afraid to make mistakes.

The golf community didn’t accept him initially when he started his pro golf journey. He was considered the bad boy in the bunch. But it was hard to avoid him when he was delivering results on the golf course. However, everyone’s perception of him changed over time. He turned his image around and is considered an “awesome guy” now.

And Daly didn’t have to change himself one bit to reach this point in his career. But after so many years, his priorities might have changed in golf.

Becoming the Ambassador of Golf might not be on top of John Daly’s list anymore

It was never like John Daly craved the attention of the PGA Tour. But he would have still preferred to be recognized for his efforts. That was when he was still an active contributor. At the age of 59, that might not be his priority.

In fact, he might be focused on helping his son, John Daly II, find success. The young protege has been rising through the ranks in the amateur circuit. He recently earned an exemption in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open as well.

Every time his son achieves something, Daly uploads it to his social media. He also shared stories of their 2026 PNC Championship effort on Instagram. In fact, the golf legend shared a clip of his son driving on the golf course a few hours ago. But he still hasn’t shared the news about his becoming the Ambassador in his stories. That probably shows where his priorities lie.