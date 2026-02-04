Jon Rahm Alleges Bias After LIV Golf Players Suffered Fresh World Rankings Setback

LIV Golf pros will finally start getting OWGR points from the 2026 season-opening event in Riyadh. But there’s a catch. Only the top 10 at the end of the event will bag those vital ranking points. And Jon Rahm believes that’s unfair to everyone else on the field who has worked just as hard.

As tweeted by Flushing It, Rahm said, “Yeah, it’s fantastic that we’re getting points. It’s fantastic that we’re being recognised in a way. With that said, I don’t like how we’re not being treated the same as every other tour. It seems like the rules that have been in place aren’t really applied to us, with only 10 of us getting points. It doesn’t seem fair.”

With every LIV Golf event only hosting a 57-player field, the OWGR modified the point system to accommodate them. According to the OWGR Regulations, a field should have a minimum of 75 players for it to get points. But as the PIF-funded promotion falls short of that, they are only receiving points for their top 10 players. Even then, Rahm feels it’s unfair for his peers as he compares it to other small field events.

“There are small fields out there throughout the course of the year that get full points. Or full players get points, right? So, there’s work to be done. There’s work to be done. While it’s good for some people. It could cost some players to actually lose world ranking points, instead of gaining them.”

With only 13 LIV Golf events played in a season, the pros already have limited opportunities to earn OWGR points. And if they miss out on finishing within the top-10 even once, then they lose vital points and drop down in the rankings. That is not the ideal situation for any of them. In this case, the Spanish pro described what finishing 11th feels like.

“Finishing in 11th is basically a missed cut and we’re already adding to the devisor. But I’m thankful that LIV golf got their foot on the door, and there’s a possibility for us to walk in the room and be recognised as as a tour, as we should be.”