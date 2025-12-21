Johnson Wagner Admits Guilt for Making Jordan Spieth Miss Out on Rare PGA Tour Record

Essentials Inside The Story Johnson Wagner's role in Jordan Spieth missing out on a title.

A look at Spieth's memorable 2014-15 season.

Jordan Spieth was in divine form in the 2014-15 season. Especially in the month leading up to the Masters Tournament. Nearly four weeks before his trip to Augusta National, he had won the Valspar Championship. Then he got a runner-up finish in the Valero Texas Open. He would have added one more title to his trophy cabinet in the next few days if it weren’t for Johnson Wagner. And the analyst revealed how he stopped Spieth from achieving that feat.

He recollected how he had hit his approach shot in Spieth’s line on the green in the 2015 Shell Houston Open. Joining the Golf on CBS podcast, Wagner told Shane Bacon, “My coin was right in his way. He’s like, ‘Do you mind moving your coin?’ I was like, ‘Jordan, I’m so nervous right now. I’m not touching my coin.'”

He understood Wagner’s situation and let it go. But that cost him dearly as the CBS reporter saw Spieth’s ball skim past the edge of his coin and miss the hole. “I’ve always felt guilty about it. But I couldn’t physically bend down and move the coin. It was beyond me.”

After 72 holes of action, entering a three-way playoff, Wagner was worn out. He was generally good with the driver as well. But he struggled to hit a good tee shot in the playoff while the eventual 2015 Shell Houston Open champion, J.B. Holmes, hit an excellent drive.

Interestingly, if Spieth had won the event that day, then he would have reached the World No. spot. That would have made him the second youngest golfer to reach the rank after Tiger Woods. The big cat achieved the feat 10 weeks sooner.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren Travelers Championship – First Round Jun 19, 2025 Cromwell, Connecticut, USA Jordan Spieth plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Cromwell Connecticut USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20250619_bs_sq4_0329

But as Wagner mentioned, Spieth wouldn’t have been too unhappy about losing in Houston that week. He ended up winning at Augusta National the following week. And that was only the beginning of a remarkable season.

Jordan Spieth’s remarkable 2014-15 season

The 2014-15 season was the most remarkable season of Jordan Spieth’s career. Winning the Valspar Championship was only the beginning of the story for the now 32-year-old. He left no room for error at Augusta National after he beat the field by four strokes to wear the Green Jacket.

A couple of months later, Spieth faced the tough conditions in Washington to capture the U.S. Open title. The windy weather, coupled with a strong challenge from Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, & Co., made it difficult for him. And yet, he was just too good to be beaten in the end.

Spieth ended up winning two more titles by the end of the season, including the TOUR Championship. He also got a runner-up finish in the PGA Championship.

He may not be as good as he used to be back then. But Jordan Spieth is confident that he will regain his old form.