Jon Rahm Criticizes PGA Tour Over ‘Ridiculous’ Rule for Ex-LIV Golf Pros

Brooks Koepka is not part of LIV Golf anymore. Pat Perez is also looking for a place on the Champions Tour after March 2026. However, both individuals will need to wait a year before they get their cards. And Jon Rahm thinks it’s quite preposterous that the PGA Tour is making them wait for it.

When Rahmbo was questioned about it on Golf’s Subpar podcast by Colt Knost & Drew Stoltz, he replied, “That’s a little ridiculous, I’m sorry.”

Perez hasn’t played in a LIV Golf event since 2024. He was only part of the commentary team last year. The 49-year-old stated his intent to get back to action on the Senior Tour back in December 2025. However, due to his affiliation with the Saudi-based promotion, he might not be permitted to participate in the Champions Tour until late 2026.

As far as Koepka is concerned, he ended his contract with LIV Golf a year before it was due. The 5-time major winner said that he wanted to take a break from pro golf to spend more time with his family. However, soon after his exit, rumors of his moving to the PGA Tour in 2026 started buzzing all across social media. Interestingly, the PGA Tour did share a cryptic message about Koepka soon after he left LIV Golf. But that hasn’t led to anything so far.

After Rahm’s statement, it seems that both individuals will face suspension. They might be able to join the Tour in late 2026. However, most of the season would have already concluded by then. That makes one wonder, did they make a mistake by quitting LIV Golf?

Their former colleagues are not following in their footsteps, it seems. In fact, some big names have already re-signed with LIV Golf or confirmed their status for the 2026 season.

Despite Brooks Koepka’s departure, Jon Rahm will continue to face tough competition from Bryson DeChambeau & Co.

After Brooks Koepka left LIV Golf, there were speculations of other big names also considering the same move. Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau were pulled into the conversation as well. Rahm’s status may still not have been confirmed, but DeChambeau has clarified his intent already. At least for a year.

After letting the rumor mills buzz for a few weeks, DeChambeau just made a huge announcement. A few hours ago, he confirmed the status of the entire Crushers GC squad for the 2026 season.

DeChambeau stated, “Keeping this core together for 2026 positions us to build on the momentum we carried out of 2025. This group knows what it takes to win; we lifted the trophy in 2023 and finished second last season, and that experience fuels our drive to compete at the top week in and week out.”

The Crushers GC will be one of the few teams that will have a completely unchanged squad in 2026. Apart from DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, and Anirban Lahiri have also been retained by the team.

The only other strong team to have an unchanged squad is Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII. Both squads battled until the last day in 2025 before Rahm’s side came out on top. It will be interesting to see who gets the upper hand in 2026.