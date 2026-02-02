Jon Rahm Shows True Character With His Stance on Patrick Reed’s LIV Golf Exit

The 2026 season of LIV Golf will kick off in a couple of days. However, there will be one golfer who will be missing from the field in Riyadh this week. We’re not talking about Phil Mickelson, who is skipping the event due to a family emergency. Patrick Reed left the Saudi-based promotion on January 28, 2026. And Jon Rahm shared his views about the American pro’s departure.

Speaking in the presser preceding the 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh, the Spaniard was asked to share his thoughts on Reed’s departure from the league.

Rahm told the reporters, “I think each one is going to do whatever he thinks is best for them. At this point, I just wish him nothing but the best of luck. Hopefully, it all goes well. We’re free to choose where we want to play golf. At least that’s how it should be. And he’s made his choice, obviously. Nothing really against him. He’s been playing fantastic golf, and if he wants to go back, he should have the chance to do so.”

Reed has certainly been in splendid form lately. He grabbed the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic a couple of weeks ago. Captain America also finished tied at second in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after the playoffs a few hours ago. Considering the results he is producing, he certainly has the right to sway any which way he wants. And his goals seem to be aligned with those of the PGA Tour.

The Spanish giant also had a clear mindset when it came to choosing between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Especially after Brian Rolapp & Co. had opened the doors for him and Bryson DeChambeau recently.

NUCLR GOLF confirmed Rahm’s stance on the situation: “#STAYING PUT — Sources familiar tell Spanish Golf outlet @Tengolf that Jon Rahm plans to remain in the LIV Golf League and doesn’t plan to take advantage of the new return pathway offered by the PGA Tour.”

Interestingly, Rahm wasn’t the only one who shared his views about Reed’s move away from LIV Golf. His fellow Legion XIII pro chipped in with a statement during the presser.

Tyrrell Hatton sings the same tune as Jon Rahm about the Patrick Reed situation

Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Tom McKibbin of the Legion XIII squad had joined the press conference for the 2026 LIV Golf Riyadh event. But it was only Rahm and Hatton who had commented on Reed’s big decision to leave the PIF-funded promotion.

Hatton stated, “I don’t really have too much more to add on that, other than he was out of contract, and he had options and decided that for him to move forward, he wanted to go back and play on the PGA TOUR. That’s his choice. He’s an amazing player. If he was playing on LIV still, he makes the league stronger, but he’s chosen his path, and you can only wish him the best moving forward.”

His statement aligns with what Rahm also had to say about Reed’s departure. Neither Legion XIII pros seem to hold any grudges against their former comrade for switching sides. Although it will be interesting to see how the big changes affect Reed’s form throughout the season.