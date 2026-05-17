Jon Rahm Shuts Down LIV Golf Question With Blunt Admission Ahead of PGA Championship Finale

Jon Rahm may have reset his priorities. The Spaniard is two strokes away from the top of the leaderboard in the 2026 PGA Championship. He has a shot at getting one step closer to completing a career Grand Slam. And he might have also lost interest in representing LIV Golf now.

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When asked about what a win would mean to LIV Golf, Rahm said, “Honestly, in a week like this one, I’m thinking more about myself. I’m not going to take on anything outside what I can control when it comes to competing tomorrow. If I do get it done and I sit here again tomorrow, then you can ask me the same question, and I’ll give you an answer. But what it would mean for Spain as well in the grand slam tally and being the last leg of the grand slam for us as well, there’s a lot of things that would mean a lot, but too much of it is out of my control.”

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Winning the major tomorrow would mean a number of things. After capturing the Wanamaker Trophy, he will only need the Claret Jug to claim a career Grand Slam. He will become the second European after Rory McIlroy and the first Spaniard in history to achieve the feat if he does it in July 2026.

Rahm also talked about Spain’s grand slam tally, as winning a career Grand Slam in golf is the only feat the country has not achieved till now. So he will be proud to bring that honor to his country. His personal goals of achieving the feat will also supersede any of LIV Golf’s aspirations. So he might not be that bothered about how meaningful it might be for the Saudi-based league.

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However, that might not be the only reason for Rahm’s lack of interest in what LIV Golf finds meaningful. His recent statements suggest that he might have lost interest in the league altogether.

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Jon Rahm might not be too concerned about what LIV Golf wants

Scott O’Neil & LIV Golf are fighting a battle for survival. And not everyone is on board to help them stay afloat. Jon Rahm is one of those who might be finding a way to keep himself at bay instead of trying to save the sinking ship of the league he currently represents.

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Rahm told a reporter, “I’ll say I’m also not a lawyer. I have no idea. I couldn’t tell you. I have very few talents in my life, and reading a contract or business are not two of them. Again, like you just said, as of right now, I have several years on my contract left, and I’m pretty sure they did a pretty good job when they drafted that. So I don’t see many ways out, and as of right now, I’m not really thinking about it since we still have a season to play and majors to compete for. So it’s not something I want to think about just yet.”

As he joined them in 2024, Rahmbo’s contract with LIV Golf extends beyond 2027. So the only way for him to find a way out will be to break the terms, much like Brooks Koepka. It will be interesting to see what happens to the future of LIV Golf and how Rahm deals with it.