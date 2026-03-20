Jon Rahm Withdraws DP World Tour Appeal, Continues to Reject $3M Sanctions

Jon Rahm was clearly upset after he was banned from participating in the DP World Tour. His biggest concern was missing out on the Ryder Cup. Hence, he had raised a complaint against the European Tour for enforcing a $3 million penalty on him. However, the latest reports reveal that Rahm has withdrawn from the appeal. But he’s still not happy with the demands of the DP World Tour.

Sean Zak of GOLF.com tweeted, “Jon Rahm has withdrawn his appeal of DPWT sanctions. But he maintains no intention of paying fines, and is not signing a conditional release demanding additional starts.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As confirmed, Rahm won’t be appealing against the fines imposed on him by the DP World Tour. He has backed out of the lawsuit for the moment. However, the Spanish pro still hasn’t shared any intent of wanting to clear his fines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seems like Rahm’s desire to play in Europe has subsided. Not that he was that eager about the DP World Tour for the last few years. Rahmbo played only a few events from the Tour in 2025. Apart from the majors and the Ryder Cup, he only had three DP World Tour matches under his belt.

It’s evident that Rahm is not as interested in the DP World Tour anymore. With LIV Golf also receiving OWGR points, he will be able to fight his way into Ryder Cup rankings before Team Europe’s trip to Adare Manor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Rahm is not the only one who has revealed his disinterest in the DP World Tour. Another veteran pro also had the same views about the Tour as he revealed his status.

Veteran pro shares the same sentiment about the DP World Tour as Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm may have played in the DP World Tour just last year. But there is one European golfer who represents LIV Golf and hasn’t played in the DP World Tour for a while now. And he recently revealed his status on the Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Poulter confirmed that he doesn’t hold a DP World Tour card anymore. Looking at his records, we can see that he hasn’t made an appearance in Europe since 2023.

In an interview with Golf Monthly, Poulter told Paul Higham, “I haven’t paid my $1.1m fines for playing the first eight LIV events so even if I was given an invite I couldn’t play.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-year-old is certainly fit enough to continue playing in the DP World Tour. However, he mentioned that even if he wanted to, the Tour might not consider him again. He stated how he had already attempted to communicate with them about his status back when he lost his card. But they hadn’t responded to him. Since then, the Englishman has been happy representing LIV Golf.