Jordan Spieth & More Run Into Trouble at Players Championship Due to Severe Weather Situation

A brief but surprising delay caused havoc at TPC Sawgrass.

The first round of the PLAYERS Championship 2026 saw a short stint of precipitation at 12:09 P.M. local time. The broadcast showed that the rain was wild and seemed unstoppable. As the pros were clearing the field, the commentators confirmed that these were just passing clouds and the action would commence shortly.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Their prediction turned out to be true as PGA Tour Communications confirmed, “The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship resumed at 12:30 p.m., a delay of 21 minutes. Tee times for the afternoon wave are delayed 30 minutes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It only took 21 minutes for the rain to clear and the fairway to be in playable condition again. As the whistle blew, Jordan Spieth & Co. must have been relieved that they didn’t lose much time to bad weather.