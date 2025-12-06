Jordan Spieth Faces Fresh Setback at Hero World Challenge Just When Injury Woes Settled

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Jordan Spieth admitted that he is “very healthy” now. The popular pro golfer was ready to battle for the 2025 Hero World Challenge this week. He wanted to win the title for the second time in his career after beating Henrik Stenson by 10 strokes in 2014. However, Spieth didn’t have the best start to the tournament. And the reason behind that has finally been revealed.

As tweeted by SleeperGolf, “Just announced on the Hero World Challenge broadcast, Jordan Spieth has played the first two rounds with a cracked face on his driver. He has a new driver in the bag today. Interested to see how this changes things for him.”

Turns out, Spieth was playing with a faulty driver. This led to him scoring 1-over par after 36 holes at Albany. He averaged 73.07% in driving accuracy in the first two rounds of the event. In the six holes he has played in the third round, he is averaging 100% from the tee spot. The driver has certainly had a huge impact on his form.

However, his position has still not improved. While he has made fewer mistakes today than he did on Friday, Spieth dropped to 20th position on the leaderboard. Hopefully, he can improve on that as the day progresses.

While he may not be able to compete for the title, Spieth can still fight for a top-10 finish and earn a big paycheck in The Bahamas this Sunday. He will also be eager to earn the valuable OWGR points that come along with a high-ranking finish.

Speaking of, luck doesn’t seem to be in Spieth’s favor in 2025. Especially when he has found some form of rhythm on the fairway or has been at his best health.

Jordan Spieth is finding it difficult to balance form, health, and luck

Fans have been waiting for Jordan Spieth to find his old form again for well over a decade. Albeit not consistently, fans have seen a few glimpses of it all through 2025. But every time he has been struck with some or the other misfortune that has put him off his game.

During THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, it looked like Spieth was finally going to break his winless streak. However, Scottie Scheffler was also battling to overcome the same obstacle for the season. And in the end, the world #1 proved a bit too good in their hometown. Spieth ended up finishing fourth, 12 strokes off the top.

He found form again during the Memorial Tournament, where he finished at T7. While the U.S. Open was a bit too challenging, he was still able to finish T23 in the major a couple of weeks later. However, his good run of form came to an abrupt stop after he got injured in the first round of the Travelers Championship. He was caught screaming in pain after driving from the tee.

After withdrawing from the event, Jordan Spieth took a month’s break to recover from the injury. He returned for The Open Championship, but hasn’t been able to find his form again ever since.