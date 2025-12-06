brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Jordan Spieth Faces Fresh Setback at Hero World Challenge Just When Injury Woes Settled

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 6, 2025 | 12:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Jordan Spieth Faces Fresh Setback at Hero World Challenge Just When Injury Woes Settled

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 6, 2025 | 12:51 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits

Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year.

Download now
guide_banner

Jordan Spieth admitted that he is “very healthy” now. The popular pro golfer was ready to battle for the 2025 Hero World Challenge this week. He wanted to win the title for the second time in his career after beating Henrik Stenson by 10 strokes in 2014. However, Spieth didn’t have the best start to the tournament. And the reason behind that has finally been revealed.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As tweeted by SleeperGolf, “Just announced on the Hero World Challenge broadcast, Jordan Spieth has played the first two rounds with a cracked face on his driver. He has a new driver in the bag today. Interested to see how this changes things for him.”

Turns out, Spieth was playing with a faulty driver. This led to him scoring 1-over par after 36 holes at Albany. He averaged 73.07% in driving accuracy in the first two rounds of the event. In the six holes he has played in the third round, he is averaging 100% from the tee spot. The driver has certainly had a huge impact on his form.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his position has still not improved. While he has made fewer mistakes today than he did on Friday, Spieth dropped to 20th position on the leaderboard. Hopefully, he can improve on that as the day progresses.

While he may not be able to compete for the title, Spieth can still fight for a top-10 finish and earn a big paycheck in The Bahamas this Sunday. He will also be eager to earn the valuable OWGR points that come along with a high-ranking finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of, luck doesn’t seem to be in Spieth’s favor in 2025. Especially when he has found some form of rhythm on the fairway or has been at his best health.

Top Stories

Rory McIlroy Suffers ‘Banana Peel’ Blunder as His Australian Open Setbacks Continue

PGA Tour Under Fire for Jeopardizing Careers by Cancelling Q-School Round at the Last Minute

Alex Noren’s Hot-Mic, Akshay Bhatia’s DOD & More: Top Moments From Hero World Challenge R2

Cameras Catch Rory McIlroy Lost in the Bushes Amid Disastrous Australian Open Round

Bryson DeChambeau Won’t Like the Penalty Kevin Kisner Wants LIV Golfers to Face on PGA Tour Return

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Spieth is finding it difficult to balance form, health, and luck

Fans have been waiting for Jordan Spieth to find his old form again for well over a decade. Albeit not consistently, fans have seen a few glimpses of it all through 2025. But every time he has been struck with some or the other misfortune that has put him off his game.

During THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, it looked like Spieth was finally going to break his winless streak. However, Scottie Scheffler was also battling to overcome the same obstacle for the season. And in the end, the world #1 proved a bit too good in their hometown. Spieth ended up finishing fourth, 12 strokes off the top.

He found form again during the Memorial Tournament, where he finished at T7. While the U.S. Open was a bit too challenging, he was still able to finish T23 in the major a couple of weeks later. However, his good run of form came to an abrupt stop after he got injured in the first round of the Travelers Championship. He was caught screaming in pain after driving from the tee.

ADVERTISEMENT

After withdrawing from the event, Jordan Spieth took a month’s break to recover from the injury. He returned for The Open Championship, but hasn’t been able to find his form again ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved