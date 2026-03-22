Jordan Spieth Fans Fume as Spectator’s Blunder Costs Golfer Heavily at Valspar Championship

Sometimes it looks like Jordan Spieth is back to the best form of his career. Playing the 2026 Valspar Championship, he’s lining up for a top-10 finish in Florida. However, midway through the final round, the 32-year-old was put in a difficult position on the Copperhead Course.

As some tweets read, “LOL PHONE GOES OFF IN HIS BACKSWING. Tumbles it into the bunker. Sure.”

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Playing the 411-yard par-4 seventh hole, Spieth was lining up a wedge shot out of the rough, way right of the fairway. He was trying to chip it over the bunker ahead of him and find the green behind it. However, the surprise caller on the fan’s phone had some other plans.

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As he swung his club back, the spectator’s phone started ringing. That distracted Spieth as he slightly changed position on the downswing. He ended up catching the thin of the ball. Instead of chipping it over the bunker, the three-time major champion ended up rolling it into the dunes.

That put him in a very awkward position. He only had two more strokes left with the ball in the bunker and still 64 yards away from the hole. What should have been an easy chip for a possible birdie turned into a desperate situation to save par. Even another conversation with his caddie wouldn’t have helped him get out of this mess.

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Fortunately, the short game expert ended up finishing the hole in style. He scooped the ball out of the bunker to land 13 feet away from the cup. Then Spieth only needed a one-putt to complete the hole on even par.

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Even though Spieth managed to save it, the internet wasn’t happy with the spectator. And they shared their opinions about the entire situation in the comments.

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Netizens come to Jordan Spieth’s defense as they berate the spectator who distracted him

Being one of the most beloved golfers in the world, Jordan Spieth is never short of support from the golf community. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that his fans were infuriated with the spectator for distracting him.

One of them said, “He has the worst luck ever 😭.” Another also sarcastically wrote, “People call Jordan lucky…lol.”

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For over a decade, Spieth has proven to be exceptional in the short game. Yet, haters have always considered him luckier than skilled. This time, his fans had the perfect response to those who believe that fortune favors the three-time major champion.

Someone stated, “That fan deserves nothing in life.”

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Distracting the pros during their swing is strictly prohibited during a PGA Tour event. While this wasn’t intentional, another spectator had received a lot of heat when they purposely distracted Hideki Matsuyama during the 2026 WM Phoenix Open. Hopefully, they won’t see more of it going forward in the season.

A comment read, “Can’t make that up man.”

It’s truly unfortunate that Spieth was put in the situation. The spectator could have certainly put their phone on silent. However, for it to ring exactly when he is swinging down is quite untimely.

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Frustrated, someone just said, “Fuck off man.”

Other netizens may not have tweeted such an aggressive response. But such a thought would have probably crossed their mind at least once while observing the situation.