Jordan Spieth Feels Envious of PGA Tour Pro 6 Years His Junior, All Because of a Simple Golf Trait

When it comes to the short game, there are very few who can say they can compete with Jordan Spieth. His mastery of the irons and the wedges has helped him win many titles, including three majors. Despite all his accomplishments, there is one person he still envies for their beautiful swing. And that’s Ludvig Aberg.

In a video for Golf.com, Spieth told Dylan Dethier, “I like Ludvig. He loves to say, ‘I like to just line up and play it straight and let the wind take it.’ That’s nice. That’s great. I’ve never been able to do that. He doesn’t have to think about stuff in the golf swing that I’m doing. It’s a nice place to live.”

Dethier agreed with what Spieth had to say as he added, “He does a lot of things that no one’s ever been able to do.”

Aberg has always been commended for his exceptional swing. It is often described as a model of perfection. For that reason, the Swedish pro has also been regarded as the next big thing in golf by veterans.

Spieth himself had achieved that status during his prime a decade ago. He had gone on a wild run that won him three majors and multiple PGA Tour titles. In fact, that initially prompted him to start the conversation about his own swing.

He stated, “If I’ve got a five iron out and I’m playing a fade. It’s typically a situation where right is worse than left. So I want both shots to be straight. I just want them to try to turn. I like to work it. So sometimes I’ll line up pretty wide and work it a lot. I like to have some manipulation to it. Some feel of actually working the ball.”

Unlike Aberg, Spieth admitted that he likes to manipulate the swing to make the ball work. So he usually adds a little fade to it while trying to still keep it relatively straight. But as he confessed, there are times when the 32-year-old also hits high fades, giving it a lot more spin to probably work around difficult obstacles.

He may love hitting fades. But he didn’t manipulate the favorite shot he has ever hit. He recently revealed one stroke that helped him win the title.

Jordan Spieth’s best golf shot

Hitting fades might be second nature to Jordan Spieth. That’s because he has been practicing them for over a decade now. But the one shot that he vividly remembers being his best stroke was hit straight as a bullet.

In the same interview with Golf.com, Spieth told Dythier, “I stepped up with a six-iron and just hit a dead-straight rocket that almost went in and kind of took back control of the championship. I think it was probably the best shot I’ve ever hit. There was a little wind off the right, it was starting to rain, and I just trusted a small fade to hold the breeze.”

It wasn’t just any championship he was talking about here. Spieth won The Open Championship 2017 at Royal Birkdale with this kind of performance. The specific shot that he was talking about was hit on the 14th hole in the final round of the event. And Ludvig Aberg was only 17 then. So it wasn’t like Spieth was inspired by the young Swede back then. It was his own ability to hit it straight that he remembers so vividly.