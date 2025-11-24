Jordan Spieth Loses Crucial PGA Tour Privilege After Unexplained 3-Month Absence

Jordan Spieth received six sponsor exemptions in 2025. Fans were fine after the first couple, but were left frustrated as it happened often. The 3-time major winner was accused of stealing valuable spots in Signature events. He still managed to make the FedEx Cup top-60, but was pushed out of the spot after the Fall season.

As reported by Len Hochberg of RotoWire, “Jordan Spieth fell out of the top 60 in the FedEx Cup point standings after the RSM Classic. That means no automatic entry into Pebble Beach and Riviera.”

Sami Valimaki won the RSM Classic 2025. Max McGreevy finished runner-up & Nico Echavarria ended the event at T4. That helped the three pros into the Aon Next 10. Essentially pushing out Spieth, Jake Knapp, & Kevin Yu out of the rankings.

Jordan went from 58th on the table to 61st. He will be the first alternate for Signature events in the 2026 season.

Spieth will replace anyone who withdraws from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am or the Genesis Invitational. And considering that most of the field is already confirmed, he might already have a spot in them.

Tiger Woods will probably still be in rehabilitation after his seventh lower-back surgery. Hence, he might skip both events. Justin Thomas also announced his hip surgery a few days ago. Chances are that even he won’t make both the Signature tournaments.

That will open the doors for Spieth to make the field as the first alternate. But the path to qualifying for the event won’t be as easy for the 32-year-old.

Jordan Spieth will still need to rely on luck to get automatic qualification. Because others can still earn a spot without making the FedEx Cup top-60 rankings in 2025.

How can Jordan Spieth still lose a spot in the Signature events in 2026?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am boasts a field size of 80 players. Jordan Spieth will get into the field directly because of the expanded field. As things stand, four spots are reserved for players who either win in 2026 or make it to the top 30 but aren’t already exempt. Even if all four join the field, that won’t affect Spieth’s chances.

However, that might not be the case for The Genesis Invitational. With Tiger Woods & Justin Thomas not playing, Spieth might make the field. However, that spot would first be given to someone who wins in 2026 or is in the Top-30 OWGR rankings but isn’t already exempt.

Chances are that he doesn’t qualify for the Torrey Pines Signature event. Will he still ask for Sponsor Exemptions? He did confess to hating to do so earlier this year. Hence, we can only wait and watch what he does next season.