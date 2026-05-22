Jordan Spieth Ignites Chaos Among Fans After Making Personal Record at $10.3M Texas Event

Has Jordan Spieth found his mojo again in his home state at TPC Craig Ranch?

PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “Six-hole birdie streak (Nos. 1-6) in round two at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for Jordan Spieth matches his most consecutive birdies in a round on the PGA TOUR (2020 RBC Heritage/R1).”

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The three-time major winner has had a wayward season so far. Spieth admitted, “I’m going to need to improve on it, I think, each day.” But he had been picking up the pace of late. And looks like it’s finally paying off.

He had already shot a 6-under par in the first round of the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Going into Friday, Spieth was sitting six strokes behind Taylor Moore in first place. But he covered the deficit within the first six holes that he played. Suddenly, the 32-year-old was sitting level on score with the first round leader at 9-under par.

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The last time he scored six consecutive birdies was indeed in the 2020 RBC Heritage. Playing the first round of the event, he birdied holes two to seven on Thursday of the event. Spieth ended the round with a 5-under par as he had managed a couple of more birdies and a triple bogey in the remaining holes. He finished at T68 in the event that year.

Over the course of the next 12 holes, he managed to score three more birdies and avoided any bogeys. The flawless performance helped him finish with a 9-under 62 for the round. He was now sitting at T2 with a score of 12-under par, just one stroke behind the leader at the end of his round.

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Fans were excited to watch Spieth’s enthralling performance in Texas. And they shared their enthusiasm about it all over social media. Let’s see what they had to say.

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The internet explodes as Jordan Spieth goes berserk at TPC Craig Ranch

Watching Jordan Spieth score a 9-under really pumped up the netizens. And they couldn’t contain their excitement as they jumped on to social media to share their views.

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One of them called him, “Michael Jordan Spieth.”

Michael Jordan was famously known for scoring many one-pointers. He scored a total of 7,327 free throws, which accounted for nearly about 23% of his 32,292 career points. The fan is suggesting that Spieth essentially imitated MJ by scoring nine birdies in 18 holes.

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Someone wrote, “Me watching Jordan Spieth shoot 62.”

They also shared a picture that read, “‘We are so back,’ Says Woman Who Was Never Even There.” As exciting as Spieth’s record may be, the last time he scored the same number ended in him finishing close to the bottom of the leaderboard. So the fan’s sentiment reflects well with the picture they shared.

Another fan warned, “DON’T LET JORDAN GET HOT 🔥.”

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It has been a very long time since Spieth has gone on a hot streak like this. Interestingly, while he may have recorded the six birdies in the 2020 RBC Heritage, his last PGA Tour win came in the 2022 RBC Heritage. So there might be some connection there that might suggest he is getting close to a win.

A fan wrote, “Bro this deserves way more eyes on it.”

This only caught fire after Spieth had completed his round. So they are true, the 32-year-old’s brilliant performance on Friday certainly deserves to be in the headlines in bold letters.

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Lastly, simplifying Spieth’s tactics for today, a comment said, “Pitch and putt.”

That’s all he did, really. Found the greens in regulation 77.78% of the time, had 100% sand saves and scrambling stats, and made 106′ 7″ of putts. That was enough to jump 45 places up the leaderboard. As long as Spieth continues to do this, the home state title will be in his hands by the end of Sunday evening.