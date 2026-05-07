Jordan Spieth in Troubled Waters as Caddie Suffers Painful Injury 7 Days Before PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth might have to take the trip to Aronimink Golf Club next week without his favorite bagman. Michael Greller has been his caddie ever since he turned pro in 2012. A former math teacher himself, Greller always had the perfect formula to resolve all of Spieth’s problems. However, he miscalculated a major life decision that seems to have led to him needing braces.

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As reported via tweet, Greller was seen with a brace on his right knee. It has been a couple of weeks since he was first seen with it. Rumors suggest a forced time-out between Spieth and Greller.

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Greller plays a vital role in Spieth’s team. He has seen the 32-year-old win all of his 13 PGA Tour titles. Fans are aware that the veteran caddie brings his calming influence to Spieth’s high-energy and ‘Spieth-coaster’ emotional style of play. He’s also an expert council on the golf course and helps the three-time major winner through some of the toughest challenges.

Spieth might be in desperate need of his trusted partner-in-crime at Aronimink Golf Club next week. Especially because he is playing the one major he has yet to conquer. His best finish was a second place in 2015. However, the PGA Championship is the only title that keeps him away from achieving the career Grand Slam. Without Greller, the mountainous task would seem even steeper to climb.

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Although nothing is yet confirmed about Greller’s medical condition. He could have just sprained his ankle and might recover soon. However, if this is anything like the ankle injury he sustained in 2016, then fans might not see Greller accompanying Spieth to the fairway for a round or two of the major.

That said, it’s not just Spieth who benefits from Greller’s expertise on the golf course.

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Jordan Spieth’s caddie comes to Rickie Fowler’s rescue

Talk about being aware of your surroundings!

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Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing the final round of the inaugural Cadillac Championship in the same group. When they reached the 17th hole, the orange man shot his ball into the rough. While trying to look for the short grass again, he noticed that his ball had moved.

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Afraid that he had committed a foul, Fowler called upon the officials. They were discussing a possible penalty for the 37-year-old when Michael Grellar interrupted their conversation. Because things seemed quite different from his perspective.

He told the official that Fowler had his club in the air and couldn’t have caused the movement. That saved him from getting penalized for something he was unaware of. Had it not been for Greller’s keen eye, Fowler would have finished 11 positions below where he ended up.

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Judging by Fowler’s experience, it’s not just Spieth who might miss Greller on the fairway next week. Other golfers might also share the same sentiment.