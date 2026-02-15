Jordan Spieth Issues Positive Update About His Form Amid PGA Tour Struggles

It has been around 1400 days since Jordan Spieth last won a PGA Tour title. But the 32-year-old hasn’t given up on trying to end his winless streak yet. He has done everything he could to try and find his form again. And it seems that he has found the right formula for his game.

Speaking about his golf swing in the latest No Laying Up video, Spieth told the hosts, “It has definitely structurally the best it has been since almost ten years.”

Ten years ago, Spieth had just come off a spectacular season, having won two majors in 2015. He was in the form of his life and dominated the sport during that period. In 2026, he won two more titles before going on another wild run the following season.

If Spieth retains that kind of swing, then he might start winning again soon. Intrigued by what he said, Chris Solomon asked him to elaborate.

The three-time major winner said, “I’m in the position that I can be as consistent as I’ve ever been. I’ve just got to get more reps under my belt and facial awareness at the bottom. If you’re looking at it, you’re like, ‘Where’s my DNA? Where are the things that I got off that I needed to get back?'”

Tracking back where he fell out of form is an important part of the process. That way, he can understand what he’s doing wrong and work on those areas. Unfortunately, it took a while for Spieth to develop that understanding. But, as fans can see, he has been far more comfortable on the course than he used to be. Spieth got close to winning a few times last year. His battle against Scottie Scheffler in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was his most prominent effort. He also explained how he has been improving.

“Cameron showed me some stuff today. We do a mix of looking at some and not looking at some, depending on performance-based stretches. It’s just what I’m looking to do. Then it’s trying to blend the feel with what the actual structure is. Because when I’m on good stretches, I was doing a lot of things wrong. But I was doing it every day, so I’m doing it consistently. I felt like I knew where the start line was.”

Apart from practicing, it seems like Spieth and his coach, Cameron McCormick, are also studying his game from his prime a decade ago. And he’s only trying to blend that into his current style of play to find consistency on the fairway. And it has seemingly worked as, despite the return from a long injury break, he still managed to bag four top-10 finishes in 2025.

Imago May 24, 2025: Jordan Spieth on the 16th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250524_zma_c04_036 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

Interestingly, he has also changed his approach to the game. And his coach would be quite surprised with it.

Patience might be the key for Jordan Spieth

After being out of form for so long, Jordan Spieth will need to give himself time to find his rhythm again. However, he isn’t known to be the most patient golfer, according to his coach.

In a 5 Clubs video, Gabby Herzig told the hosts, “So that was kind of the first indication to Cameron that he was dealing with this kind of chronically impatient golfer,” as she recollected a conversation with Spieth’s coach.

However, the 13-time PGA Tour champion seems to have changed his approach towards his game. During his conversation with Solomon, he revealed his expectations from the training.

“I’m excited about this year. It’s a healthy off-season. Put in a lot of work. Didn’t take much time off. Now it’s like the patience game. I’m ready for it to be there because I put in the time.”

He has put in the work, but he is not expecting immediate results. Spieth understands that the wins will come in due course of time. For now, he’s just focused on performing well in 2026. While he hasn’t had the best start this season, he has been doing well in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after two rounds. Could this be the turning point that he was waiting for? We will have to wait and see.