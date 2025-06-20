Jordan Spieth Plagued by Guilt Over Doing What He’s Never Done Before in 12-Year-Long PGA Tour Career

In a career riddled with injuries, you would think Jordan Spieth must have quit midway many times in his career. The long-standing wrist issues and everything that happened in between put the 31-year-old in tough spots often. He has also had some disappointing runs at times, ones that would have made any other golfer just drop out of the event. But that has not been the case, as for 297 tournaments in his career, Spieth had never withdrawn from a tournament. That was until today.

Just a few hours ago, you could hear the loud scream off the 13th tee after the 3-time major winner drove his ball. No, it didn’t miss the fairway. Before he could even track the trajectory of the ball, Spieth was hit with a sharp pain on his back from stretching himself. The PGA Tour pro was evidently struggling to compete at TPC River Highlands this evening. And after his second shot on the 13th hole, he called it quits.

Doing what he hadn’t done even once in his career, Jordan Spieth dropped a message for his fans on X. He wrote, “During warmup, my right scap tightened and despite trying to push through, pain spread to my neck and upper back. By 13 tee, I realized I had to stop. I’ve never had to WD before, and hate that it happened at @TravelersChamp – a tournament I love. Thanks everyone for the support!” The 31-year-old confirmed that it was his right lat that was causing the trouble throughout the day. And after 13 rounds, it had spread across his neck as well as his back. That was enough for him to break his record and withdraw midway from a tournament for the first time in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He tried to push through and get the round done at least. In the post-round presser, Spieth mentioned how he wanted to complete the 18 holes and get the issue checked at the end of the day. But things went from bad to worse by the time he had completed the 12th hole. Speaking about the drive that followed, he said, “I hit my tee shot on 13, and it legitimately really hurt.” That put an end to his efforts in the 2025 Travelers Championship.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even for those who didn’t watch him play, it would have been evident that Jordan Spieth was struggling in Connecticut. His stats from the 12 holes that he played showed that.

Jordan Spieth’s struggles add strokes to his score

Jordan Spieth, undoubtedly, deserves a lot of credit for never backing out of a challenge. But it’s hard to imagine how one can perform if they experience physical limitations on the course. And for a right-handed golfer like Spieth, an injury to his right lat, neck, and back has a huge effect on his swing. That was evident through his stats at TPC River Highlands on the 12 1/5 holes he played on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite driving relatively well and accurately, Spieth failed with his approach shots as he only found GIR half the time. He was struggling with scrambling as the added pressure from the bunker and roughs didn’t do him any favors. He failed to find success on the greens as well, which led to 5 bogeys in 12 holes. After finding the bunker off the tee, his second shot on the 13th hole also bounced into another bunker 140 yards away. That was the sign for him to call it quits and save his energy for recovering.

Many of his fans hope he could make a return to the field by the time the PGA Tour heads to Scotland a week before the fourth major. Everyone will be eagerly waiting for updates about his recovery before his possible trip to Europe.