Jordan Spieth Relies on Controversial Criteria to Earn Spot in $20M Event Despite Criticism

Jordan Spieth‘s first appearance for the 2026 season is confirmed. He will play in the Sony Open in Hawaii next week. But a while ago, the three-time major winner committed to another event for the year. One that he was not qualified to play in after his 54th-place FedEx Cup finish last season.

As per Spieth Tracker, he has been confirmed for the first $20 million event of the season. The account tweeted that he is “Committed to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Lets go.”

This might come as a surprise to many, as Spieth didn’t take the traditional route to qualify for the event. His 54th-place in the FedEx Cup last season got him a ticket to The PLAYERS Championship. His win in the 2015 Masters Tournament and the 2017 Open Championship makes him eligible for both the majors till he’s 60.

However, the 32-year-old hasn’t officially qualified for any other big event in 2026. Spieth could have qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the Fall season last year if he had made it within the AON Next 10. However, he nearly missed the spot after finishing 61st in the FedEx Cup Fall leaderboard. That not only pushed him out of a spot in the Pebble Beach Signature event field, but also for the Genesis Invitational 2026.

So how did the 13-time PGA Tour champion make the field for the first Signature event of the season? Well, Spieth has been signed with AT&T since 2014, a year after he received his PGA Tour membership. They have endorsed him even during his career slump from 2018 to 2021.

While the event sponsors haven’t confirmed if Spieth has received an exemption, that’s likely the route he has followed. Once the report is confirmed, he might face some criticism for it. He had already received one too many exemptions in 2025, and Spieth wasn’t too happy with the backlash he faced from the fans.

That said, what can be expected from Spieth as he returns to Pebble Beach one more time?

Will Jordan Spieth be able to take advantage of the special invitation?

Being the brand ambassador, this is certainly not Jordan Spieth’s first rodeo in the AT&T-sponsored event. In fact, he will be making his 14th appearance in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year. And he would hope that it would be a fruitful outing.

Spieth holds a great record in the event already. He has finished inside the top 10 six times so far. He also won it once in 2017 and finished as a runner-up in 2022. Unfortunately, that was the last time he delivered a great performance in the tournament.

Since 2023, the 3-time major winner has struggled to bag even a top-25 finish. His worst performance came in 2025, when he managed a T69 after ending the tournament on even par. But his form improved drastically throughout the season as he got four top-10s.

Assuming that the Sony Open is the only event he would have played before visiting Pebble Beach, it will be interesting to see if Jordan Spieth is still in form or if he’s starting from zero again.