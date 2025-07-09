Jordan Spieth’s Plans for the Open Derailed as Urgent Family Matter Becomes Priority

Where’s Spieth? No, this is not a golf version of ‘Where’s Waldo?’ The Golden Child has been missing in action ever since fans heard his gut-wrenching scream in the first round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Jordan Spieth was injured, and it seemed severe. Yet, everyone was hoping that he would come back into action soon. He did confirm that he would return for the Open Championship, but what about the time before that? Well, Spieth himself revealed where he would be on the Sunday of the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open.

On the latest episode of Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Jordan hinted that his arrival at the Royal Portrush would be delayed. To which the host questioned, “I don’t know what a delayed arrival means. What does that mean?” Spieth replied, “For a major, you get in on the Sunday before the start on Thursday and play (practice) the Sunday. But with the baby coming this week, I don’t know when I’m going to get over there.” The Spieth family is about to welcome a new member as Annie Verret’s pregnancy is due in the week of the Genesis Scottish Open.

This is not the first time fans have heard reports about this. The 3-time major winner had already confirmed the news back in February, and fans were informed that Annie was due in July. So, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to many of his followers. With the exact date still not revealed, it could be possible that Spieth might travel to Northern Ireland a little late as compared to his peers. Hopefully, it’s not too late, as he will need time to practice on the European course and also adjust to the time difference. Having said that, he still holds some fond memories of playing on the continent. Especially in 2017, when he won his first Open Championship at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

Speaking about his win back then, Spieth mentioned, “When I won in 2017, I had a pretty awesome finish. I had the lead, and I lost it, and then I had a huge heat run the last five holes to finish the tournament. It will go down as one of the best stretches of golf I’ve ever played. It was timely as well. Hopefully, I can run a few more of those back in a couple of weeks.” While Spieth led the leaderboard most of the tournament, he did play a few risky strokes that could have easily tipped the ball in someone else’s favor.

The three bogeys in the first four holes in the last round were a wake-up call for him. However, as the Dallas local describes, the last five holes were magical. Spieth scored three birdies and an eagle from the 14th to the 17th before ending the round with a par. That secured his win and got him the Claret Jug. That was the only time he won the Open Champion. However, he did finish 2nd in 2021, 2 strokes off Collin Morikawa.

Jordan Spieth’s goal, other than the Open Championship dream

Jordan Spieth has been on a major drought since 2017. He is also on a winless streak on the PGA Tour since 2022 when he captured the RBC Heritage. However, there is one role that Spieth has always fulfilled is that of a player in the Team U.S. for the Ryder Cup. Ever since his debut, Spieth has been a part of every U.S. team. He has competed in the last five editions of the most prestigious event on the golf calendar.

Unfortunately, Jordan Spieth is at the risk of losing that run as well this year. A loss in the 2025 Open Championship will only do him more damage than good. He is sitting over 6000 points away from the rankings. Spieth needs to win at Royal Portrush and maybe another PGA Tour event to even be considered by Keegan Bradley for a spot. As the final Team U.S. squad is largely undecided thanks to Keegan’s insistence on being a playing captain, the 31-year-old still has a shot to impress. But considering the points separating him from the 6th ranked player on merit, it’s hard to imagine Spieth being able to impress Bradley enough to earn a spot via Captain’s Pick.

