Jordan Spieth Speaks Out on Bryson DeChambeau’s PGA Tour Return Amid LIV Golf’s Uncertain Future

It’s happening. LIV Golf might be sponsorless in the near future. The Public Investment Fund announced that it will be cutting the funding for the Saudi-based league soon. That would leave Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm as free agents. Speaking of the situation, Jordan Spieth shared his views on the latest developments in LIV Golf.

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“It’s not like a total shock,” Spieth told Adam Schupak from Golfweek.

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He wasn’t sure if the LIV Golf players should be allowed to join the PGA Tour immediately. He said that some of them caused a lot of friction after their departure. A group of players filed a lawsuit against the Tour for their mistreatment. Others stayed diplomatic, still maintaining a decent rapport with the Tour and their former colleagues.

“You can’t forget about that,” Spieth urged the decision makers.

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He is not in favor of supporting the return of the eleven golfers who caused the trouble. Spieth believes that not everyone deserves the same penalty. Having been a part of the Tour policy board, he understands the complications that such players created. And they deserve to receive stricter punishment than others who aspire to return.

The three-time major winner added, “I’m not petty, but it was a big deal. At the time, the Tour was a non-profit, so, you were directing suing the players or charity.”

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With the PGA Tour being a non-profit, LIV Golf was suing the players for their current status. The LIV Golf pros also wanted to be a part of the FedEx Cup playoff like their former colleagues. But the U. S. District Court of Northern California didn’t view it that way.

Based on Spieth’s assessment of the situation, not everyone deserves the same punishment. Does that mean only the 11 players need to be punished?

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Jordan Spieth’s unique perception of the situation

Based on his statement, it seems Jordan Spieth doesn’t believe everyone needs to be penalized severely for choosing LIV Golf. There are many who didn’t try to cause any harm to the PGA Tour even after they left. And they deserve better opportunities to return.

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A number of players fall under this category. The Legion XIII squad wasn’t a part of LIV Golf’s legal battle against the PGA Tour. They were only formed in 2024 after Jon Rahm’s arrival. Hence, Spieth might not have any issues with them getting an opportunity to return without penalties.

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However, Bryson DeChambeau was a part of the 11-player team that filed the lawsuit against the PGA Tour. The list also included Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter.

If it were up to Spieth, then these 11 individuals might be heavily penalized. It will be interesting to see how Brian Rolapp deals with them.