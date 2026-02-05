Jordan Spieth Throws Bizarre Temper Tantrum as Opening Round at WM Phoenix Open Becomes a Challenge

TPC Scottsdale has left a lot of top pros frustrated. It has already gotten the best of Scottie Scheffler after he was left furious for misjudging a wedge chip on the 18th hole. Not long after, another big name was caught in the act after he vented out on camera for hitting a poor stroke. This time around, it was Jordan Spieth.

Barstool Sports’ Liam Blutman tweeted a clip of Spieth with a caption, “Jordan Spieth too. Hate to see it 😡.”

He mishit the 158-yard approach shot on the par-4 1st hole that landed nearly 40 feet away from the hole on the green. It certainly wasn’t the direction Spieth was planning to hit it. Considering how highly skilled he is with the iron, the 32-year-old should have been able to direct the ball better than he did.

So his burst of anger was understandable. He wildly swung his iron in the air before swinging it back in the opposite direction as if he were playing baseball. The aggressive reaction clearly suggests that he was not planning to hit the ball where it landed.

Spieth still managed to save the hole in the end. Sitting at 38 feet and 4 inches away from the cup, his putt rolled 10 inches close to the hole. That was enough to help him score a par and avoid any damage on the leaderboard.

However, Spieth still managed to end the first round on a poor note. Despite scoring two more birdies over the next few holes, he ended the day with a double bogey. That brought his overall score down to 1-under 70 for the day.

His misdirected swing led to his frustration at TPC Scottsdale. Spieth would have hoped he had someone else’s swing during such times.

Jordan Spieth wouldn’t have miscued the stroke if he had Ludvig Aberg’s swing

When it comes to having a swing at the ball, Jordan Spieth relies a lot on his wristwork and technique. He has expressed how he is not a natural swinger and had to work with a coach to make himself efficient. That’s when he expressed his envy for Ludvig Aberg.

Spieth told Dylan Dethier, “I like Ludvig. He loves to say, ‘I like to just line up and play it straight and let the wind take it.’ That’s nice. That’s great. I’ve never been able to do that. He doesn’t have to think about stuff in the golf swing that I’m doing. It’s a nice place to live.”

Aberg has often been complimented for his beautiful swing. That’s what has earned him the honor of being considered the next big thing in golf. Spieth confessed that he has to rely on manipulating the swing to make the ball work the way he desires. He can’t swing it as naturally as his peer from Sweden.