Justin Rose & More Show Respect as Veteran Golfer Breaks Down After Reclaiming Tour Card

Things got intense at Infinitum Golf in Spain this week as 156 pros battled for six grueling rounds. They were all fighting for 20 spots in the DP World Tour for the 2026 season. One among them was a European veteran, Eddie Pepperell, who was once known for pushing Rory McIlroy to his limits at TPC Sawgrass. After six days of action, the Englishman finally retained his membership and earned his place among the elite for the next season. And he was emotional about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After finishing 13th in the DP World Tour Q-School event, he gave an interview to share his thoughts on the situation. That’s when Pepperell said, “I’m pretty proud of myself. That was a tough day and a great finish. This week felt like a bit of a struggle at times, and never more so than today.”

“Midway through the round, I really hung in there, and I’m delighted. It’s tough to put into words. The game has been tough for a while. I’ve made it hard for myself as well. The game is so difficult, still. So I just want to take forward what I’ve just done there to be fair.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He walked off, shedding a tear after he was congratulated for achieving the feat. Returning to the DP World Tour was a big goal for him. Especially after he had been an inspiration for so many young golfers during his prime.

Pepperell’s run in Europe in 2018 was one of the strongest performances of his career. He won two titles in Europe and finished as a runner-up in two more. Going from that to losing his membership in 2024 must have been extremely difficult. So it’s understandable why Pepperell was relieved about becoming a member again by finishing in the top-20 in the 2025 Qualifying School Final Stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP World Tour Qualifying School (@dpwtqschool) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching him make the list got many pros from Europe excited. Let’s see how they reacted after learning that Eddie Pepperell was back on the DP World Tour.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Rose & Co. celebrate Eddie Pepperell’s return to the big leagues

Even though they will be opponents in the DP World Tour next season, Justin Rose couldn’t help but be delighted about Eddie Pepperell’s comeback. He wrote, “Well done Eddie 👏🏼,” applauding him for his efforts and sincerity in his interview. Both Englishmen seem to share a great friendship.

Pepperell has even spoken about Rose’s personality in the past while speaking with National Club Golfer: “I always think, with somebody like Justin Rose, how much of it is superficial and how much of it is real. Because, no disrespect to Justin, I think that he’s done things in his career where there’s been a bit of superficiality involved.” Known to be a gentleman, Rose has often expressed himself passionately on the course during big moments.

Rising European star, Marco Penge, also dropped a message saying, “Love this guy… One of my first idols watching golf as a young boy at wentworth in the BMW Championship! Your back where you belong champ 💙.” Penge was only 13 when Pepperell turned pro. To watch his idol make a comeback, the same year he himself is starting the next chapter in his career, i.e., joining the PGA Tour, must be exciting for him. Both Englishmen will fulfil their dreams in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran golfer, Laurie Canter, wrote, “Mega. Great to see ❤️.” The 36-year-old is also making big moves in his career as he left LIV Golf to find his way back into the PGA Tour. He would be happy to see one of his peers also rise through the ranks and make a big comeback. Canter and Pepperell have shared a few fields together in Europe. It will be great to see the two Englishmen compete again on the DP World Tour.

Monday Q Info’s Mark Baldwin said, “How can you not be romantic about golf?” After watching the sad downfall and then the beautiful journey back to the top of Eddie Pepperell, Baldwin believes that golf builds such engaging stories for you to fall in love with the sport. Interestingly, that reflected in the comment of one of the fans as well.

Someone commented, “Totally underatandble how Eddie got emotional. What I cannot explain is hundreds of us Chippers crying with him! The power of sport and just so great to see the good guys do well!” Eddie Pepperell’s emotional reaction to achieving his goal shows how much it means to him to be back in the DP World Tour. And everyone who followed his journey also shed a tear or two for him. With him back in the big leagues now, it will be exciting to see how he performs in 2026.