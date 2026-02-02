Justin Rose Given Reality Check as Cheeky Warning to Scottie Scheffler Backfires

Justin Rose annihilated the field at Torrey Pines last week to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. While everyone was struggling to reach the 16-under par mark, the Englishman managed an emphatic 23-under in the event to secure the victory. With that, he became the world #3 in the world, not that far away from Scottie Scheffler. However, Rose faced a reality check after he joked about getting close to the #1 spot.

The former world #1 tweeted, “Number 3 in the @OWGRltd after the 🏆. I’m coming for you Scottie!! 😂😂.”

The laughing emoji clearly indicates that Rose is joking. Even though he is in third place now, there is a huge difference between him and Scheffler on the OWGR leaderboard. He averages at 5.2755 points at the moment. The 2026 American Express champion is at 17.0167.

That’s nearly a 12-point difference between the two pros. Rose will need to grab quite a few consecutive wins to even come close to becoming the OWGR world #1 golfer. And some fans got the humor behind his tweet as they understood how challenging it would be for anyone to overtake Scheffler. However, the fans didn’t take the tweet too kindly.

They took it seriously and criticized Rose for making such ridiculous suggestions. Let’s see what the netizens had to say about the PGA Tour pro’s comment.

Justin Rose’s attempt at humor backfired as netizens called him out for the ridiculous claims

It’s evident that Justin Rose is quite far away from Scottie Scheffler, and he was joking about having a go at him. His expression of emojis explained that. While some fans took it as a joke, they couldn’t help be tease the veteran golfer back.

One of them said, “🤣🤣🤣 He quite literally has 3X the points you do.” Another also stated, “Just need you 3x your points average 👍🫡.”

There is certainly a huge point difference between Rose and Scheffler on the OWGR. As mentioned, Scheffler is at over 17 points while Rose is just over 5 points. Crossing that bridge will need a lot of wins for the Englishman while the world #1 suffers through a drought.

The row of sarcasm didn’t end there as someone commented, “You’ll get there by the time you hit 60. I believe in you.”

Considering how far back Rose is in terms of points, he will need a spectacular season to overcome the world #1 in points. While his performance at Torrey Pines was certainly spectacular, he will need to maintain the same form throughout the 2026 season to become the best golfer in the world again.

Talking about the impossible dream, one fan advised, “😂😂😂😂good luck …… you will never catch him…..”

With nearly 12 points separating them, Rose will need to win around 10 events in a row to get even close. And that is if Scheffler doesn’t score any OWGR points in any of them. That is certainly impossible, considering the record-breaking run he has been on recently.

While the tweet was posted by Rose, one of the fans was shocked by Scheffler’s points as they said, “I havnt looked at the rankings in ages, then saw Scottie that far ahead 😮mental stuff that’s like Tiger in his prime type lead at the top. Keep smashing it Rosie, great to see you on the come back 👏💪.”

You need to be incredibly consistent to rack up 17 points on the OWGR standings. The world #1 has done exactly that, finishing in the top-8 for the 17th consecutive time. That has played a huge role in helping him gain a lot of ranking points.