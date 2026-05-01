Justin Rose Issues Cheeky Response as His Debut With McLaren Golf Goes South

Justin Rose has a new kit sponsor! He has signed a huge deal with McLaren Golf to be his club sponsor. Unfortunately, his first outing with them in the 2026 Cadillac Championship isn’t going as well as he had hoped for. And he’s getting heat for that. But Rose had no plans of holding back.

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After a fan wrote that he could possibly miss the cut with his new McLaren clubs, Rose replied, “What odds you giving me??”

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After the first round of action, Rose has shot a 2-over 74. That probably wasn’t how he had planned to start at the Trump National Doral. However, all is not lost for the 45-year-old yet. He still hasn’t started the second round. And he has 54 more holes to play to turn things around.

That said, the question the fan raised is certainly preposterous. And Rose’s jab at him is also quite hilarious. That’s because the $20 million Signature event doesn’t have a cut. It’s a limited field tournament with 72 players who will all play through the 72 holes across four rounds. Hence, there is no chance of the Englishman missing out on the weekend rounds.

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Even if he finishes at the lower half of the table, one thing is certain: Rose’s first outing with McLaren Golf won’t end in a missed cut. Although he will be eager to use his new set of clubs to finish high on the table. We will have to wait and see over the next 54 holes whether he can turn things around in his favor.

It’s worth noting that Rose had a much better finish with his previous kit during his last appearance on the fairway. With much higher stakes at Augusta National, the Englishman finished at T3 on the leaderboard and managed a 2-under 70 in the first round. If he fails to get a good finish on the Blue Mountain Course this weekend, then that would put McLaren Golf under scrutiny.

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He’s not the only player who is hoping to change his fortune with a change in kit sponsor. Another big name made the same move, hoping to find some luck.

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Brooks Koepka is taking inspiration from Justin Rose to find form

Like Justine Rose, Brooks Koepka also made a major decision about his kit sponsor over the last few days. However, instead of finding a new partner, he split with an old ally instead. The five-time major winner confirmed cutting ties with Srixon after signing with them in 2021.

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This didn’t come as a big surprise since the brand never really promoted Koepka in any way. He was also never really committed to promoting the brand that often. They have also only worked in one Srixon video together. Although the former LIV Golf pro did win the 2023 PGA Championship using their clubs.

That said, Koepka himself has been in search of a change. With inconsistent form haunting him, he has been trying to build his own path into qualifying for Signature events. In doing so, he signed himself up for the PGA Tour alternate event, the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Should Koepka win it, he would be able to play the last two $20 million events of the season.

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Parting ways with Srixon during such a time frees him up to use the clubs he’s more suited to play with. Maybe this was a well-thought-out move by the 35-year-old. We will have to wait and see whether it pays off.