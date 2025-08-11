Justin Rose Pays Tribute to ‘Real Unsung Heroes’ Following St. Jude Championship Victory

It was the Justin Rose show at TPC Southwind. The 45-year-old dominated the course in Memphis to win the first FedEx Cup playoff event of the season. He beat Scottie Scheffler & Co. in the hot summer conditions to win the FedEx St Jude Championship. With that, Rose also became the oldest European golfer to ever win a PGA Tour title, as confirmed by the DP World Tour Instagram account. However, the 12-time PGA Tour champion was still gracious enough to give a shoutout to the real heroes of Memphis.

Proudly holding his title, Rose gave a victory speech thanking everyone who contributed to his win. The Englishman said, “Hey, everybody in Memphis. Wow, what a day. What a week, actually. Obviously, everybody here at the tournament has worked so hard to get this golf course ready to go, you know, the agronomy team. Clearly, everybody here, you know, FedEx has built such an amazing empire in this city that we all benefit from all around the world.”

The tournament was certainly organized spectacularly. Hosting such a high-octane and critical event at such a vital point of the season is not easy. With the FedEx Cup season coming to a conclusion and the Ryder Cup team selection also hanging in the balance, TPC Southwind had great control over hosting the tournament. The sponsors, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, also managed the tournament well. Despite the small hiccup due to bad weather, the playoff event didn’t face any major diversions and was completed in regulation time.

Further crediting the sponsors, Rose said, “The St. Jude Hospital, obviously, was so amazing, to meet the six little kid caddies that came out and were part of the prize-giving ceremony. They’re the real unsung heroes of this whole tournament. And they’re the real fighters out here. So, it’s just been an honor to represent them in the tournament, to do so much good, giving back to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. So proud to be the champ and signing off. Thank you.”

As Rose mentioned, the children were present during the trophy presentation ceremony as Rose was handed the FedEx St Jude Championship title. It’s worth noting that they are patients of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital themselves. It’s truly brave of them to stand under the torturous heat of Memphis at this time of the year to show support for the tournament. Proceeds from the tournament are donated back to the hospital and other charitable organizations in Memphis.

But that’s not the only way all the children from the hospital can contribute to the playoff event. There is a reason Justin Rose considers them so brave. It’s because they go above and beyond to make the tournament special.

Justin Rose applauds the brave children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Justin Rose’s beautiful tribute to the children of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital didn’t go unnoticed. Many fans would have already seen them in the presentation ceremony when the Englishman was receiving his title. However, that’s not the only time the children had appeared on the broadcast. They were constantly featured across all four rounds of the St Jude Championship.

The children from the hospital were assigned the role of flag-pin caddies holding the “We ♥ St. Jude” banners during the event. Keen viewers might have noticed the younglings helping out the pros on the greens during the playoff event. Interestingly, the artwork on the banners was also made by the children. Even those who were unable to make the tournament due to their health limitations contributed through their art in the event. Just goes to show how much value all of them added to the tournament to make it more special.