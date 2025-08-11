Justin Rose Reveals Thoughts He Had After Augusta as He Ends 2-Year Winless Drought in Memphis

Day 915, and the winless streak has finally ended! Justin Rose is a 12-time PGA Tour champion. It has been filled with a lot of struggle, pain, and some heartbreak. The biggest one certainly came at Augusta, when he watched Rory McIlroy finally win the Green Jacket. Even then, Rose was gracious enough to keep the spotlight on the Irishman; “glad to be here on this green to witness you win the career Grand Slam,” he said after the last round at Augusta. But it’s finally time for Justin to celebrate a win at TPC Southwind after a spectacular effort in the first playoffs.

Pitted against his good friend, Tommy Fleetwood, the world #1, Scottie Scheffler, and the 2025 U.S. Open Champion, J.J. Spaun, Rose had a mountain to climb in the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship. After a grueling round of 18 on Championship Sunday, the playoffs went into sudden death between him and Spaun. Ironically, both individuals had faced the wraith of McIlroy in the Masters Tournament and the Players Championship, respectively, earlier this year. However, when it came down to the wire, it was the experience of Justin that paid off as he triumphed over his opponent to lift his 12th career title.

To celebrate his amazing win in Memphis, Flushing It tweeted one of Rose’s quotes after his win, “That’s why we practice, that’s why we play. After Augusta, I knew if I bring my best, I know I’m good enough to play and to compete and to now win against the very best players in the world.” They also added, “That’s validation for all his hard work 👊,” under it. After confessing that both he and Fleetwood were fighting their ‘inner battles’ at the end of the third round, it’s great to see Rose come out on top in the end.

Despite facing some heartbreaks and a short dip in form, Rose didn’t give up as he continued to push for the top of the mountain. And he reached the pinnacle against one of the toughest fields the PGA Tour had to offer. That is certainly remarkable from the veteran golfer who was struggling with a winless streak for nearly three years. As DP World Tour shared on their social media accounts, Rose also became the oldest European golfer to win on the PGA Tour. To that, the 45-year-young pro replied, “It will never get old… only me! 🏆” He’s certainly oozing with confidence now that he has won a title.

With the streak out of the window, what’s next for Justin Rose? The PGA Tour pro has a lot to look forward to over the next month and a half. And he will be anticipating some intense action as he prepares for some huge tournaments.

What’s next for Justin Rose after beating Scottie Scheffler?

The next immediate goal for Justin Rose will certainly be the BMW Championship. The veteran golfer has won the tournament in the past, way back in 2011. He would be eager to repeat that feat again in the second playoffs of the 2025 FedEx Cup season. However, while the field in the second playoffs will get smaller, it will also get much tougher with all 50 players participating in the tournament. Yes, after skipping the St Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy is set to return for the second playoff event.

Following that, a win in Memphis has guaranteed that Rose will play in the TOUR Championship a couple of weeks later. It will be interesting to see where he finishes there. The 45-year-old has finished as a runner-up twice in the season-ending event in the past. Once in 2012 and a second time in 2015. Then again, he also hasn’t played at East Lake since 2019. So there will be a lot of mixed emotions when he steps onto the Atlanta course. Lastly, winning the FedEx St Jude Championship nearly confirms Justin Rose’s automatic qualification for Team Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup. That should give him a huge confidence boost.