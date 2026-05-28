Justin Thomas & Co. Stopped from Teeing Up as PGA Tour Abruptly Suspends $9.9M Event

The alarm bells rang as soon as Gary Woodland putted his 9-foot birdie on the 15th hole at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. It was only 5:15 P.M. (Eastern Time). But the tournament officials confirmed that they couldn’t continue the play.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge suspended due to a dangerous weather situation at 4:15 p.m. CT,” the PGA Tour Communications tweeted just a moment ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thankfully, at least Woodland was able to complete the 15th hole. Seamus Power was about to complete his round on the 405-yard par-4 9th tee. But he was forced to step back as the visibility was very low.

As per AccuWeather, the maximum distance visible is only 10 miles with a lot of cloud cover. That made it impossible for everyone to follow the trajectory of the ball. There is also a 78% cloud cover, which means the field saw very little natural sunlight. The course also witnessed some lightning during the close of play. The reports do show the possibility of precipitation during the day. So it’s wise of the tournament officials to take precautionary measures to avoid any mishaps.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the point of suspension, four players were tied for first place. Tom Kim, Ryan Gerard, Andrew Putnam, and Erik van Rooyan had all scored 6-under par. However, Kim and van Rooyen still had their 18th hole of the round to complete. Interestingly, both of them are grouped with Power and were teeing off together on the 9th hole.

Top draws like Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg were performing decently in the tournament. Thomas finished his round with a 1-under 69, and Aberg still had four holes to complete with a score of -2 on the leaderboard. Sitting nearly 3 feet away from a birdie on the par-4 15th, the Swedish pro should move to 3-under par and T28 once the play restarts.