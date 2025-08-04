Justin Thomas Clarifies PGA Tour Absence as He Shares Personal Life Update

It has been a while since Justin Thomas has been on the course. Just like many other top golfers, the beloved PGA Tour star hasn’t played an event since The Open 2025. While he has not appeared in tournaments, he did feature in a movie, Happy Gilmore 2, which was released on July 25, 2025. While Thomas shared ample screentime with Adam Sandler and Will Zalatoris in the movie, he did acknowledge that Scottie Scheffler stole the show with his hilarious role on Instagram. More recently, the 2-time major winner has also given a glimpse at what else he has been up to as he prepares for the first playoff of the FedEx Cup 2025 season.

In his latest Instagram post, Thomas shared a slideshow of pictures showcasing all the events that occurred over the past couple of weeks. As described in the caption, “Life the last 2 weeks: Portugal for some R&R post Open Championship —>Troubadour- practicing, Molly and Frank time —>Louisville for my @ajgagolf (special congrats to Graham Christopher and Elin Wang on their #justinthomasjr victories!) and grand opening of Panther Park- an all accessible children’s park in Hurstbourne.”

Looks like he has been quite busy over the last few days. After a vacation in Portugal post-The Open 2025, he spent time with his daughter, Molly, and pet dog, Frank, back home. Then he took an emotional trip back to his hometown, Louisville, for the AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship from July 29 to August 1, 2025. Thomas also gave a shoutout to the tournament winners, Graham Christopher and Elin Wang. The Panther Park grand opening also occurred in Louisville during the tournament, which the PGA Tour pro was able to attend.

And now, his priorities and focus have shifted back to his PGA Tour commitments. Acknowledging the short break he received, Thomas said, “Some great time off, but ready to get the playoffs started. @fedexchamp starts it up this week, let’s get it!” He is pumped up for the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship. After grabbing 1 win and 6 other top-10 finishes this season, Justin is sitting comfortably at 5th on the FedEx Cup standings. He will be eager to improve that record and bag another win in the $20 million playoff tournament.

However, Justin Thomas will have a mountain to climb when he does get to Memphis. Let’s see why he would need to prepare harder than some of his peers before the first playoff begins.

Justin Thomas’s record at TPC Southwind leaves less to be desired

Justin Thomas will have a lot on his plate as he travels to Memphis. Not due to any existing stress, but because of his record at TPC Southwind. Throughout his career, the 16-time PGA Tour champion has played in the FedEx St Jude Championship on 9 separate occasions. He has yet to win the tournament even once. Thomas’ best finish in the tournament was a T4 way back in 2021. Then, too, he was struggling to keep up with the top of the leaderboard, barely finishing at 1-under par in the final round.

Overall, the 32-year-old has finished in the top 10 on four separate occasions. He has never really been in contention during this playoff event. Ironically, Justin Thomas has performed much better in the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship in the past. He has won the former once and finished as the runner-up in the latter twice. With a Ryder Cup spot still hanging in the balance, Justin Thomas will need to push for a better result than he has produced in the past if he wants to confirm his place in the Team U.S. squad.