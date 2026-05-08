Justin Thomas Drops Massive F-Bomb on Live TV Following Frustrating Blunder at PGA Tour Event

Everyone has that moment on the golf course where they just can’t help but let out a slur. Today was Justin Thomas‘ day at Quail Hollow Club.

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Thomas started the second round of the 2026 Truist Championship on the back 9. Playing the 177-yard par-3 13th hole, tried to find the green. However, his drive wasn’t nearly close to where he was aiming to hit, and he only managed to reach the bunker. Frustrated at watching it land in the sand (that rhymed!), Thomas let out a loud “f**k you!” into the world. He was cursing the situation, of course, and it wasn’t directed at someone. But it was evident that the two-time major winner was quite frustrated.

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His ball landed 51 feet away from the cup. Thomas was put in a very difficult position, having to complete the hole within two strokes. Thankfully, he was able to deliver an excellent wedge shot that helped him land 12 inches from the hole. He ended the 13th with a par.

This isn’t even the first time Thomas has put himself in a difficult position in the dunes. He was in a similar situation playing at Harbour Town Golf Links a few weeks ago. Defending the 2026 RBC Heritage title, his ball was stuck at a weird angle in the bunker of the par-4 16th hole. Thomas kneeled to take his wedge shot and ended up doing enough to save a par in the end.

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Despite the difficult situation then, Thomas still expressed himself far less aggressively than he did at Quail Hollow. It may be because he has higher expectations of himself in the tournament this week than he did in trying to retain his plaid jacket.

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The pressure is boiling over for Justin Thomas this week

After another poor show in the 2026 Cadillac Championship, Justin Thomas was left disappointed. And he expressed the same on social media.

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“Week 1 of 3 in a row in the books. Was a hot one @cadillacchampionship! A lot of good, plenty to improve. Excited to get back to Charlotte for @truistchampionship at a course I have great memories at. Let’s get it,” he posted on Instagram.

He knew he had a lot to improve after last week’s performance. Thomas was hoping the Truist Championship would be his salvation. Looking at the leaderboard, it is clear that he is among the top players on the list. However, his frustrated reaction tells a different story.

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With the PGA Championship coming up next week, it’s vital for Thomas to find his form again. And Quail Hollow will be the last opportunity he gets to do so.