Justin Thomas Forced to Acknowledge Truth About Scottie Scheffler After Happy Gilmore 2 Release

“I’ll stick around another night,” Scottie Scheffler had made up his mind as soon as he heard they had chicken fingers for dinner. It was his third day in prison, as the guard had specified, but the world #1 didn’t care. The Tour had already won against Maxi Golf (an exaggerated parody of LIV Golf), thanks to Happy Gilmore’s outstanding putt. Scheffler wasn’t needed on the course to save the world. So he thought it would be wise to stay out of the spotlight and behind bars. Such iconic moments from Happy Gilmore 2 are what made the movie so hilarious.

Co-star and good friend Justin Thomas also played a vital role in the movie. He was paired with the lead character, along with the comical Will Zalatoris. The trio shared some great moments of their own on the screen as well. And Thomas acknowledged the same in an Instagram post while sharing a clip from the movie. But not before also sharing how Mr. Inevitable inevitably stole the show as an excellent comic relief himself, despite not doing what he does best; i.e., playing golf.

As the caption read, “I’ve got some good news and bad news…The good news is I actually think the golfers did pretty well in HG2! Bad news… it appears @scottie.scheffler won again. The guy can’t miss right now 😂 @netflix.” Scheffler did win, right from the moment he appeared in the Tour Championship. And we’re not talking about the tournament itself. Although he did deliver on the leaderboard, what stood out from the Dallas local was his storyline.

During their practice together, Scheffler had asked Gilmore to show him how to beat someone up by pulling their shirt over their head and blocking their movement. As the tournament with Maxi Golf began, the world #1 used that same maneuver on a character named Harley played by Oliver Hudson after he triggered him. That got Scheffler disqualified, and cops started walking over to arrest him. That’s what prompted the previously convicted bad boy of the PGA Tour to say, “Oh, no. Not again.”

The scene caught a lot of laughs from the fans as they expressed the same in the comments. Thomas’ post received responses like “Hahaha I agree! The Scottie lines were hilarious,” and “The Scottie jokes were amazing,” confirming the sentiment. But Scheffler was not the only one who caught a lot of attention from the fans. They acknowledged other cameos as well throughout the comments.

Cameos from pro golfers in Happy Gilmore 2 were a huge hit

Scottie Scheffler’s scenes in Happy Gilmore 2 were undoubtedly hilarious. But there were a few other golfers who stole the show. One of them was Will Zalatoris, who played a bitter, evil character, trying to get back at Gilmore. Apparently, another actor who looked identical to Zalatoris played as a caddie in the first movie. He had an awkward confrontation with the lead back in 1996. This time around, Zalatoris took up the role, and his hilarious act as a bitter former caddie was much loved by the fans.

The audience also loved John Daly for his wisdom throughout the movie. He also had a few comical scenes where he was seen drinking hand sanitizer, thinking it was alcohol, and living rent-free in Gilmore’s garage. The likes of Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler also had hilarious dialogues during the Champions Dinner. The interactions between Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Brooks Koepka in the second half of the movie were also quite hilarious. Overall, the golf community enjoyed the fact that Adam Sandler was able to unite the world of professional golf by bringing LIV Golf and the PGA Tour together.