Justin Thomas Gets Embarrassed After Sharing True Feelings About Daughter’s First Halloween

It has been a month since Justin Thomas has been away from the golf course. During this time, he has been enjoying himself attending horse track racing with his wife, catching NFL matches from the stadium, and shooting advertisements for sunscreens. But when Halloween came up, the 32-year-old decided to have a little family day out. And he made sure they were dressed right, and he had all his puns loaded before sharing their outfits on social media.

Thomas shared pictures of himself, his wife, and their daughter, Molly, out for trick-or-treating adventures. Nearly one now, Molly was dressed in a bee outfit while her parents were beekeepers. After putting together the cute outfit and sharing their glimpses on X, Thomas wrote, “An almost 1 year old on Halloween means all the candy for mom and dad. Molly had us buzzin’ (I’ll see myself out).”

Yes, as Molly is still too young to eat all the candy, her parents, Justin & Jillian, are planning to enjoy most of the sweet treats themselves. And the ‘buzzin’ pun with her daughter in the adorable bee outfit was just as evil as their mastermind plan to steal from her. If there is anyone with experience against child labor and unfair remuneration laws, then you should contact Molly Grace, as she might need your legal advice.

With her birthday coming up, Thomas should probably save some of the treats till November 18, 2025. However, judging by his statement and how Thomas has indulged in gluttony in the past, we doubt there would be anything left by the time you read this news.

Having said that, this is not the first time Justin Thomas has shown off his Halloween outfit on social media. In fact, he is known for pulling off much crazier costumes in the past. Let’s look at some of his most iconic getups over the years.

Justin Thomas’s bizarre outfit choices for Halloween

The bee and beekeeper outfit combo with his wife and daughter was a more sensible and adorable outfit Justin Thomas chose. One of his most hilarious costumes was when he decided to dress as his friend, Rickie Fowler, in 2016. And it wasn’t just the attire that caught everyone’s attention, he was also acting like Fowler in the pictures to emphasize who he is supposed to be dressed like. The Golfing Nerd shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram.

Then in 2021, Justin Thomas dressed himself like Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell’s iconic character from the movie Semi-Pro. He even introduced himself as the fictional basketball owner-coach-player in a video shared by Golf Digest. Judging by his excellent choices of outfits, we can say that Justin Thomas really enjoys celebrating Halloween every year.