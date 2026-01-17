Justin Thomas Issues Massive Health Update After Surgery Halted His PGA Tour Career

On a sabbatical from professional golf, Justin Thomas is recovering from a microdiscectomy he had back in November 2025. The 2-time major winner had been troubled with pain for a long time, and that hindered his abilities on the course. However, a new video shared by him suggests that he is in far better condition now than he was a couple of months ago.

Thomas posted a reel on Instagram showing off his skills with the iron. He only added a “📈” in the caption, hinting that he has been making a lot of progress. Considering the complicated procedure he had, it seems that he is recovering quite quickly.

It usually takes about three months to completely recover from a microdiscectomy. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the time for every individual varies based on their health and fitness level. But the average is still around three months. But as Thomas is already using irons and comfortable sharing videos of himself doing so, he must be recovering well.

Interestingly, Thomas himself must not have expected practicing with irons already. Based on the timeline of his surgery, he was expected to return by the end of February. However, considering how fast he is recovering, he may make it to Pebble Beach or Riviera Golf Course to play in the $20 million Signature events.

While it’s great to see him progressing so well, Thomas still stated that he won’t rush to make a comeback.

The 32-year-old had stated, “While I will miss some events in the beginning of 2026, I want to be very smart and patient in letting my disc fully heal so it isn’t an issue again.”

However, Thomas will have a lot to catch up on once he does make a comeback.

Justin Thomas’ return to the PGA Tour might get a bit too hectic

After ending his winless streak last season, Justin Thomas was relieved to hold a trophy again. Immediately following his 2025 RBC Heritage win, he also got a runner-up finish in the Truist Championship. However, he wasn’t able to maintain the same level of consistency throughout the season.

If he comes back in the middle of February 2026, Thomas will be pushed into a very hectic time on the PGA Tour calendar. He will probably participate in consecutive Signature events: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational. Then he will probably start preparing for the first major of the season at Bay Hill.

The only real break he might be able to get will probably be between The PLAYERS Championship and the Masters Tournament. However, he has been consistently participating in the Valspar Championship for the last five seasons. So he might not have much breathing space after he returns from a big surgery. Moreover, he will also have his TGL matches in between those tournaments.

While Thomas did admit that he would be cautious, even he would be tempted to play these big events. Will it be too much for someone who has just returned from surgery? We will have to wait to find out.