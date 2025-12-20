Justin Thomas Issues Statement on Tiger Woods & Co.’s PGA Tour Schedule Change Plan

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, the focus is on Justin Thomas' thoughts on the new schedule that Tiger Woods recently touched upon. Additionally, a top PGA Tour player also commented on the changes. It remains to be seen if the changes will be implemented.

The PGA Tour pros weren’t too happy when Tiger Woods proposed the idea of a shorter schedule. 20 events a year just aren’t enough opportunities for them to prove themselves. Especially if Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy end up winning half of them. Days after the plans were revealed, Justin Thomas has also shared his views about them.

He joined Trey Wingo for a podcast on YouTube to discuss his journey in golf. During the closing moments, the two discussed Woods’ proposal for a shorter PGA Tour schedule. And the 32-year-old had a lot to say about it.

Speaking about the schedule, Thomas told Wingo, “We play in California, literally the only month of the year that it’s bad weather in California.”

Wingo agreed, as he didn’t understand why the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is played in February. The region of Pebble Beach in California experiences strong winds and a lot of rain from December to February every year. The conditions get drastically better around March. However, the PGA Tour has committed to the February schedule for the Signature event. The event has often experienced delays and early round suspensions due to bad weather. That’s not the only factor Thomas considered.

“There’s something to be said for going against football,” he said. “It’s the biggest sport in the world. I freaking love golf. And I’m pretty sure if I can watch a day of football or a day of golf, I’m probably going to be dominantly [watching] football and pan back to golf a little bit.”

Harris English had revealed that Brian Rolapp was planning to push back the start of the season after the Super Bowl. He believed that all eyes should be on the PGA Tour once it begins. With his statement, Thomas proved that until the Super Bowl is over, he won’t be able to focus on golf much. So maybe the new CEO was right to assume that pushing the start of the season to mid-February would be a wise idea.

Another point Thomas added is that with fewer events, more top players will be able to fill the field in every tournament. Scheffler played 20 PGA Tour events in 2025, while McIlroy only participated in 16 of them. But if the PGA Tour schedule is only cut down to 20 events, then they won’t have trouble losing money in tournaments that don’t feature such star players.

Justin Thomas is not the only one who showed faith in Brian Rolapp’s plans. Another top player also revealed how the new schedule will be good for the Tour.

Scottie Scheffler also showed support for the proposed PGA Tour schedule, like Justin Thomas

When the idea of the shortened PGA Tour schedule was first proposed, Scottie Scheffler was one of the first golfers to comment on it. And he was quite pleased to learn where the Tour was heading.

The World No. 1 joined the 5 Clubs podcast for an exclusive interview where he said, “The golf schedule is turning into more of a sprint for sure, especially trying to finish in September. It’s a pretty quick season.”

It seemed like he was turned off by the idea of the season moving too quickly at first. But Scheffler also stated, “I would love to be able to play every week on the PGA Tour. I mean, the PGA Tour does such a good job of running tournaments and giving us great places to play and treating us so well.”

It seems that he enjoys how the PGA Tour is being managed, and it is encouraging him to play every event. And if it is cut down to only 20 tournaments a season, then fans might see him appear in each of them every year. Could that be the future of the PGA Tour? We will have to wait and watch.