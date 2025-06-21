Justin Thomas Loses Control & Nearly Injures Volunteer After Chaotic PGA Tour Round

Get a grip, Justin! No, he didn’t lose his cool at TPC River Highlands. However, he did have every reason to after he went 3-over 73 in the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. But the reason Justin Thomas needs to ‘get a grip’ is because he is not able to control the one he has right now. And that may have led to him injuring the tee box marshal as his club nearly dropped on the volunteer’s head.

As shared by Golf on CBS on Instagram, you can see Thomas losing control over his club after completing his swing. The club followed the rotation of the swing before flying up and above the PGA Tour pro’s head and just behind the tee box marshal. It wasn’t a crazy club throw like Rory McIlroy‘s episode of frustration on the 12th hole in the second round at Oakmont. The Irishman still threw his iron in a safe direction. However, Thomas’s swing nearly hit someone. Had the club landed on the volunteer, then it would have definitely led to a fatal injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf on CBS (@golfoncbs) Expand Post

AD

Whether it was an act of frustration or just an out-of-control swing, Justin Thomas definitely needs to have more control over his clubs. Wouldn’t you agree?