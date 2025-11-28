Justin Thomas Offends Keegan Bradley With Doubtful Comments at Skins Game 2025

Keegan Bradley led Justin Thomas & Co. to a gut-wrenching contest at Bethpage a couple of months ago. Thomas had faith in Bradley’s abilities as a captain, but apparently, not so much as a player. Don’t worry, Keegan proved JT wrong. The banter came to light when Bradley hit an excellent birdie on the eighth hole at Panther National.

The birdie in question helped Bradley rack up another $300,000. Playing in a reverse purse format, the putt pushed his total prize money to $1.625. As happy as he was, Bradley was disappointed to learn that Thomas didn’t believe he could make the record birdie, as told by the on-course analyst.

“Why’s that? I’m so glad that he said that so I could prove him wrong,” Bradley told the reporter.

13 holes into the game, the tournament was well in Keegan Bradley’s pocket. He had earned $2.475 million. Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele, & Tommy Fleetwood were all on $575,000 each. And Bradley had also just come off earning the most money on one hole. He recorded a $900,000 win on the 13th hole, making it the largest win in the history of the Skins Game. Greg Norman held this record earlier. He earned $800,000 in the 2001 Skins Game and won against Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie, and Jesper Parnevik.

The bond between Thomas and Bradley is special.

When the latter announced his Ryder Cup picks, JT was the first name to be called, and Bradley called him the “heartbeat” of the team, meaning that his energy often energizes the rest of the squad. He went on to say that Thomas was “born to play Ryder Cups.” And when Keegan opted against him being a playing captain, JT knew he was gutted and couldn’t help but praise him for his captaincy skills.

“The communication and how transparent Keegan has been isn’t something that we’ve experienced before. Some guys heard things that they wouldn’t expect to hear — brutally honest, if you will. He’s said it himself: He’s been in those shoes of being in the dark and not knowing where you are [in the selection process]. That’s kind of how he’s approached this entire captaincy. He wants to do whatever’s best for the team. He wants to communicate everything as well as he possibly can,” said JT, praising Keegan before the Ryder Cup.

Coming back to the 2025 Capital One Skins Game, Keegan Bradley’s domination didn’t end there. He proved to be a little too good for his opponents in Florida this morning.

Despite Justin Thomas’s lack of faith, Keegan Bradley becomes a dominant force in Florida

Justin Thomas was lucky he couldn’t make it to the 2025 Capital One Skins Game due to his surgery. Or he would have had the first-hand experience of what Keegan Bradley is capable of on the fairway once he finds his groove.

The 39-year-old was unstoppable at Panther National this morning. He left the fans impressed by his excellent putting. Thomas’ replacement, Lowry, faced his wraith as he was barely able to earn any money throughout the day.

Not only did Keegan Bradley win the event, but he did so in a dominating fashion. He collected more than half of the total purse, taking home a cheque of $2.1 million. Tommy Fleetwood finished second with $1.7 million. That left Shane Lowry with a mere $200,000, and Xander Schauffele received no money for participation. After Bradley’s big win, even Justin Thomas conceded defeat and asked the Skins Game champion to treat him to a dinner next time they meet.