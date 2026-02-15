Justin Thomas Pays Ultimate ‘Respect’ to Anthony Kim Amid His Career Resurgence

Anthony Kim’s incredible triumph at The Grange has been the headline for the day on every golf news outlet in the world. The 40-year-old made an incredible comeback on Championship Sunday to win the LIV Golf Adelaide 2026 by three strokes. And Justin Thomas couldn’t be happier to celebrate Kim’s huge achievement.

Thomas shared a story of Kim’s victory with a caption, “So awesome. Incredible story and dude has been grinding to get back. Respect @anthonykimofficial!”

Kim has truly been grinding hard to find his way back to his best form over the last couple of years. He took a while to find his swing when he had initially joined LIV Golf in 2024. However, the 40-year-old received a lot of support from the fans once they saw how much better he was in November 2025.

Over the next few months, it was his struggle to get back to LIV Golf. Relegated after the 2025 season, Kim needed to find a way to earn his contract again. He did so by finishing in the top-3 of the LIV Golf Promotions event in January 2026.

A few weeks later, Patrick Reed’s departure from the 4Aces GC and LIV Golf opened the doors for Kim. Dustin Johnson rewarded him with a year-long contract starting from LIV Golf Adelaide 2026. That was enough to motivate him to go in for the big one.

Kim stayed in contention across the first three rounds at The Grange. On Championship Sunday, he shot a remarkable 9-under 63. That was enough to ward off any threat from Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm and claim the title. To go from not playing golf for 12 years to beating two major winners truly deserves a lot of respect.

Imago Source – Justin Thomas’ Instagram Story

Interestingly, Thomas is not the only PGA Tour player to wish Kim on his big win.

Other PGA Tour pros besides Justin Thomas who congratulated Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim’s monumental win brought everyone in the golf community together. It broke the barriers between the rival leagues as players from LIV Golf and the PGA Tour wished him after his victory.

Lee Westwood tweeted, “I love watching Anthony Kim play golf! @livgolf_league.” The likes of Rahm, DeChambeau, and Sergio Garcia also congratulated him on the course.

However, the most surprising reactions came from PGA Tour pro Chris Gotterup. Playing the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the moment, he simply tweeted, “AK!!,” after Kim’s victory.

Luke Donald also showed support for the 40-year-old by saying, “Way to go AK!… We all fail at times. Not everyone has the courage to come back, face it, and rebuild. That takes real strength. Congrats, AK.”

Kim’s win has brought the golf world back together within hours. If this is how everyone will continue to react to his victories, then everyone would hope that he gets a lot more success.