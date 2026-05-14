Justin Thomas Risks Harsh Penalty After Angry Club Slam at PGA Championship 2026

Justin Thomas is playing quite well at Aronimink Golf Club today. Despite all the great swings, he failed to keep his cool when things didn’t go his way once. And he ended up doing more damage than he should have had he kept his composure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Multiple sources confirmed that Thomas was quite upset about hitting a poor drive on the par-3 14th hole. The ball went near the grandstand to the left of the green and nearly hit a fan. In frustration, he dug his iron into the grass on the tee zone. All this time, not once did he yell “fore” to warn the spectators of the oncoming golf ball. Another source also shared a video of Thomas screaming “F**k you,” into his mic after seeing where the ball landed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire episode was a complete mess. It reflected on how Thomas was still struggling on the golf course despite consistently maintaining the top position on the leaderboard throughout the round.

The tied lead didn’t last long for Thomas. The miscued tee shot that landed in the rough near the grandstand was a challenging position to get out of. It took him 4 strokes to complete the hole, leading to a bogey. That pushed him out of the top position and to the T8 position.

ADVERTISEMENT

With four more holes to play, Thomas will now be in a peculiar position. Will he give in to the frustration and lose momentum, or can he recover from the situation and climb back on the leaderboard? However, the fans aren’t concerned about that at the moment after witnessing his actions.

The internet was left furious when the report about Thomas’ misconduct broke out. Let’s see what they have had to say since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Thomas faces the heat of the netizens for making his first big mistake of the day

No one took Justin Thomas’ misconduct during the 2026 PGA Championship too kindly. The crowd at the Aronimink Golf Club went crazy over his miss. But the internet was also not pleased by his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the fans said, “Would you expect anything different from one of Eldrick best buddy and PGA darlings ?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea of the Boys Club of the PGA Tour has been a long-standing criticism that the top players have faced over the years. They are a group of influential pros on the Tour who have formed a close friendship and protect each other. Moreover, Tiger Woods is also the Chairman of the Future Competition Committee. The fan claims that Thomas can get away from making such mistakes because he’s a part of the club and also a close friend of Woods.

Pleading to the event officials, a comment read, “Give him the penalty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Such violent and destructive behavior is listed as unacceptable under the PGA of America’s ‘Player Code of Conduct’ document. If Thomas is not penalized for it, that means the “PGA darlings” comments will stand true.

Someone said, “The media 🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐🤐wonder why. They trashed Serg. But not R.”

Another user had the same views as they tweeted, “But if a LIV golfer does this….. look out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Garcia faced a lot of backlash from the Augusta National officials and the community for vandalizing the course during the final round. However, despite his similar actions, Thomas hasn’t received nearly enough negative responses to be considered a backlash. This may be a sign of bias in the sport.

Lastly, one of the fans said, “#PGAChamps Seen awful tee shots from Cam Smith and Justin Thomas at par 3s today. Didn’t hear either player or their group shout ‘fore’. Cam’s ball hit someone and JT’s very nearly did.”

Apart from Thomas, Cameron Smith also miscued his drive on the par-3 17th. It went way right of the green and dropped just before the grandstand between a huge group of spectators. It will be surprising if the ball missed all of them and landed safely on the ground. But judging by their reaction, all of them seem surprised to see the ball heading their way without any warning.