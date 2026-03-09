Justin Thomas Shares Sharp Response on Tiger Woods’s Eligibility Issue at The Players

Who wouldn’t want to watch Tiger Woods on the fairway again? The Big Cat hasn’t played a pro event since July 2024. Everyone is eager for his return to action. On that note, Justin Thomas was asked if he would want Woods to get an exemption in the The PLAYERS Championship 2026 since he’s not qualified anymore. And the two-time major champion had a clear response.

“I’m always going to be for him playing,” Thomas told the reporters during The PLAYERS Championship 2026 presser.

He also added, “I think for the betterment of golf and the tournament, I don’t think there’s anybody that would be against it. I guess unless somebody that isn’t qualified, I’m sure they would like to play too. But I guess we’ll cross that bridge if we get there.”

Woods has been busy recovering from the seventh lower back surgery he had back in 2025. The Big Cat hasn’t played a single PGA Tour event since July 2024, when he participated in The Open Championship. Injuries and surgeries have been keeping Woods busy since then.

Interestingly, Woods had an exemption to participate in The PLAYERS Championship till 2025. His 2019 Masters Tournament win gave him a five-year ticket to the event. However, 2026 is the first time the 82-time PGA Tour champion isn’t qualified to play the event. So if he was fit enough to play the PGA Tour flagship event, then he would have required a special exemption to play at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s worth noting that The PLAYERS Championship doesn’t offer exemptions. Players who participate in the event usually make the field through strict qualification criteria. So for Woods to make the event this year or in the future, he will either need to qualify for it or request a special exemption.

Imago PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods looks on during the second round of the Genesis Invitational on February 16, 2024, at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire GOLF: FEB 16 PGA, Golf Herren The Genesis Invitational EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24021610042

That said, even though he’s not playing at TPC Sawgrass, Woods might still make a comeback in the coming weeks.

Justin Thomas & Co. might get to see Tiger Woods in action soon

Based on the recovery timeline of Tiger Woods’ seventh lower back surgery, he should be at his best health soon. And the 15-time major champion has already suggested that he might be returning to the fairway soon.

While The PLAYERS Championship might have been too soon, Woods hasn’t denied the possibility of returning to the fairways in Georgia. When asked if the 2026 Masters Tournament was off the table, he simply replied, “No.” That started the rumors of his possible return to the Green Jacket event this year.

Interestingly, Woods also didn’t deny the possibility of making an appearance in TGL in the coming weeks. With the Jupiter Links Golf Club playing the semi-finals against Boston Common Golf on March 17, he was asked if he would play the event.

Woods cryptically replied, “I’m looking forward to it.” When forced to clarify if he will be playing, he said, “Well, I’ll be here either way.”

It’s uncertain whether the Big Cat will join the field for Jupiter Links’ playoff match or not. But if he does, then chances of him playing the Masters Tournament will also seem promising.