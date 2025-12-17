Justin Thomas Showed True Character to LPGA Legend’s Son With Touching Gesture

Being Annika Sorenstam‘s son gives Will McGee access to many opportunities on the fairway. For instance, he gets to play the PNC Championship with his mother every year. Notably, he also gets to share the field with Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods in the event. But that won’t save him from Justin Thomas‘ pranks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

McGee talked about the same when he sat down for an interview alongside his mother for the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. During the interview, he was asked about what are his best memories from the PNC Championship.

After a little back and forth, Sorenstam asked her son to share the story of his interaction with a certain Major champion. McGee told the hosts, “I remember it was super windy that day. After the round, we went to go hit balls, and I see Justin Thomas walking by. It’s always cool to see a star like him walking by. He just came up, put a golf ball in my pocket, and told me to not fly away. He was making fun of me to put on weight and stuff.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still only 14, McGee is quite a light weight as junior golfers usually are at his age. Thomas, who’s usually the butt of the joke himself, threw a jab at Sorenstam’s son by suggesting that the golf ball would be enough to anchor him down against the strong wind at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

While Sorenstam encouraged her son to share the story, she also came in his defense and boasted about the progress he has made since then. She mentioned how McGee has grown taller and put on some pounds this year. The LPGA Tour legend also stated that his game has improved a lot since they last faced off against the Thomas’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@siriusxmpgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, Justin Thomas will be happy with the change in roles, having been being pranked by many of his friends on many occasions in the past.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Thomas finally getting some payback after Tiger Woods & Co. pulled pranks on him

As he was growing in the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas was often considered an easy mark for Tiger Woods & Co. In fact, the big cat has pulled some hilarious pranks on him during live events in front of the fans.

The most controversial incident occurred in 2023 during the Genesis Invitational. After outdriving his friend, Woods threw a tampon on the tee to show that he drew blood against a player 18 years younger than him. Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler used to hide dolls in Thomas’ hotel room. Apparently, the 32-year-old is afraid of the figurines and would be spooked to find them in odd places while on the road.

When they both had just started their careers, Jordan Spieth pranked Thomas by getting his courtesy car towed. Even Charlie Woods has pulled a hilarious prank on Thomas by leaving a ‘SAVE ME’ note near the latter’s ball that was dug in the bunker during the 2020 PNC Championship.