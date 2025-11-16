Justin Thomas Shows True Character With His Stance on PGA Tour Pros’ ‘Carnage’ at $6M Event

Let there be carnage! No, we’re not calling for Eddie Brock to make an appearance on the golf course. But that’s what Justin Thomas is witnessing at Port Royal right now in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The FedEx Cup Fall event was already criticized for stealing the broadcast time from The Annika a couple of days ago. But it seems that things in Bermuda have gotten intense enough to justify its airtime on the Golf Channel. At least that’s what Thomas believes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In his latest tweet, the 2-time major winner wrote, “This tournament in Bermuda on @GolfChannel is must watch TV right now! Guys battling to win the tournament and also for their tour cards, and it looks like it’s blowing 40+ MPH. Half the guys no hats on from the wind. Straight carnage. My kind of golf!!!”

Yes, it’s extremely windy at Port Royal right now. According to AccuWeather, the wind is blowing at 36 km/h or 22 mph towards the southwest. There are occasional gusts of wind that go up to 44 km/h or 28 mph. While nearly everyone is fighting for a PGA Tour card, no one has control over what they are doing on the Port Royal Golf Course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Schenk is barely hanging on to his lead with only two more holes to play. He has scored a birdie and a bogey in 16 holes. The 33-year-old is playing very carefully to ensure he doesn’t make many mistakes. One error can push him down a stroke and take the tournament to the playoffs. Chandler Phillips is closely chasing him down, only one stroke behind. He scored a birdie on the 17th hole and is getting ready to play the 18th.

Justin Thomas’s use of the word “carnage” to describe the situation was certainly fitting. So much so that Schenk is avoiding taking any risks and just playing the ball from the fairway along the ground to avoid any deviation. Having said that, it’s great to see that the 32-year-old is supporting his peers even during his time away from golf. Interestingly, this is not the first time he’s shown interest in events where he’s not participating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Thomas: A great ambassador for the PGA Tour

Justin Thomas has always been known to be a great ambassador of golf in general. And when it comes to the PGA Tour and his peers, he doesn’t shy away from supporting them to the end. That applies to those with whom he will play in the future as well. He showcased that recently when he sent a warm welcome to the new members from the Korn Ferry Tour who received their PGA Tour cards for 2026. “Such an amazing accomplishment, always will be a moment I won’t forget in my career,” he said, relating to his own journey through the ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Thomas was also one of the few who congratulated the rising star, Nick Dunlap, for setting his personal best score on the PGA Tour. After the 21-year-old made an 11-under 61 in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, the 2-time major winner celebrated the achievement by liking the post. Such instances of Justin Thomas just trying to contribute to the betterment of the PGA Tour show why he’s such a great member of it. This truly defines his character as a great role model for young golfers.