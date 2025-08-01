Kai Trump Admits One ‘Issue’ Holding Her Back From Winning First Junior Title

Over the last few months, Kai Trump has had the opportunity to create a lot of beautiful memories. Each of those moments was proudly celebrated by her mother, Vanessa. When her daughter turned 18, Tiger Woods‘s girlfriend shared a beautiful message on social media saying, “Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child, @kaitrumpgolfer! I’m so proud of the young lady that you have become!” Even during their trips to the White House to meet Kai’s grandpa, Donald Trump, were highlighted by Vanessa. All through this time, the young golfer has also been trying to break through the ranks on the course as well. And while she may be enjoying all the love and attention she is getting away from golf, she is not quite happy with the way she’s playing on the fairway.

Trump shared a video on her YouTube channel recently titled ‘Trump Grandkids Go Head-to-Head in 9-Hole Match’. As the description read, she took her two little siblings to the golf course. Early in the video, as they were just goofing around while getting in some practice, Kai asked her brother, Tristan, to stop stretching and “go hit some balls” as they were going to start playing soon. That’s when she mentioned that they were going to go out and hit 230-yard drives.

Tristan replied, “30 is easy,” suggesting that it won’t be a challenge for him. In response, Trump said, “I hit like 265, 270. Par 4. Drive. 60° in,” showing off her incredible range with the driver. However, she did also mention her weakness. “Honestly, in putting, they’re gonna save me, though. Because I’ve not been putting well recently. I feel like that’s always a common issue with me, but I’m working on it. It just has not improved at all. So, we’ll see,” Kai Trump confessed, pointing out how she struggled on the green.

Putting has certainly been a huge problem for Trump recently. She struggled to find the cup that may have very well cost her a win in the 2025 Srixon Medalist Tour. The 18-year-old finished T3, 6 strokes away from the top of the table. Despite hitting great strokes off the tee, she found it difficult to finish regularly. Trump scored 10 bogeys and a double bogey to drop down to 11-over par 153 in the 36-hole event. However, this was certainly her best finish of the season, and that helped her rise to the T51 position on the Medalist Tour Player of the Year leaderboard.

Kai Trump will improve in putting and overall strokeplay over time. But there are a few other things where the young golf star has found success recently.

Kai Trump takes inspiration from family friend, Bryson DeChambeau

Having Bryson DeChambeau around often seems to have rubbed off on Kai Trump. The golf star and influencer has taught Donald Trump’s granddaughter a thing or two, it seems, and she has certainly popped off on YouTube since then. Kai has been making a lot of content on her channel and frequently uploading videos to keep her followers hooked. She has received a lot of love for her work already, as fans have expressed the same in the comments.

Having only started her channel 2 years ago, Trump already has 1.18 million followers. She has uploaded 135 videos so far and received 123 million views from them. That’s nearly a million views per video. Her most content has always featured her parents or grandfather, but the one that got her the most views was Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Launch video. Considering how she is approaching her content creator portfolio and her expertise with the driver, there is no doubt that Kai Trump is following the footsteps of Bryson DeChambeau in her career.