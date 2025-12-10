Kai Trump Agrees With Bryson DeChambeau About Struggles of Living in the ‘Spotlight’

Being Bryson DeChambeau must not be easy. Apart from handling a full-time career as a pro-golfer, he is also heavily involved as a golf content creator. And he’s fulfilling both the roles exceptionally well. Additionally, the LIV Golf pro maintains an excellent media image. While it was for their school project, Kai Trump & her friend must have wanted to know if DeChambeau enjoys being such a big public figure across various verticals?

“I actually do enjoy it,” DeChambeau told Trump & her friend in her vlog. “It took time, but the more I became comfortable in my own skin, and the more authentic I was, I was able to feel gratitude and grace off of inspiring and entertaining a bunch of people.”

DeChambeau was criticized a lot for being arrogant and changing the way one approaches professional golf. His unique method of looking at the sport scientifically didn’t sit well with the community. Moreover, his rivalry with one of his LIV Golf peers, Brooks Koepka, also put him in a lot of negative light. But all that started changing when he started showcasing his genuine self.

Although DeChambeau admitted that it takes time and patience for the fans to accept that.

“Being in the spotlight, yeah, it’s actually been a nice transition. Although it was tough at certain points in time. You have to learn to walk through it. Walk through the fire and under who you truly are a little more over the course of time.”

Having the spotlight on himself meant that every move DeChambeau made was scrutinized. So he had to tread carefully every time he made a public appearance. As he admitted, things got tough at times. Even the logo on his cap back in 2023 received heat. Fans changed the meaning of the ‘BD’ logo to mean something much more cruel.

Imago PGA, Golf Herren PGA Championship – Third Round May 17, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Bryson DeChambeau reacts after finishing the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow. Charlotte Quail Hollow North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250517_jcd_db2_0306

And Kai Trump knows this. She agrees with it as she herself has opened up about how she gets a lot of negative comments and criticism on social media just because of who she is and her visibility. “I know who I am,” is what she believes in.

But Bryson DeChambeau stayed strong and presented his best side to the fans. Eventually, he was able to win the fans over. But he did need some outside help and a mammoth win along the way.

How Bryson DeChambeau finally turned the fans in his favor

The opinion about Bryson DeChambeau in the golf community had slowly started changing in 2024. However, it wasn’t until June of last year that he really left a positive impression on the fans.

Playing against Rory McIlroy in the final round of the 2024 U.S. Open, DeChambeau was eager to win his second major. His tremendous fightback on Championship Sunday, coupled with the Irishman’s shocking meltdown, helped him gain a lot of fans. Everyone was thrilled to watch him win.

A month later, DeChambeau pulled off another masterstroke, this time on YouTube. He invited President Donald Trump for a round of golf as part of his ‘Break 50’ series. The video not only put the POTUS in a positive light but also helped the Crushers GC captain gain a lot of views. He continued to build on that, and today Bryson DeChambeau has managed to completely turn his image around.

Kai Trump probably witnessed everything he has done to become comfortable as a public figure. That’s why she agreed with DeChambeau when he told them to stay genuine to themselves just like he was.