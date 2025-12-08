Kai Trump Opens Up About Reality of Her Life Which Is ‘Pain In the Butt’

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

On her way to meet her grandpa, President Donald Trump, Kai Trump mentioned how she was going to play golf with him. They were also going to be joined by her trainer and a special guest of the President, Charley Hull. But on her way there, Kai got stuck in a situation she couldn’t escape because of her relationship with Donald Trump.

Kai Trump told her fans, “I’m driving right now to the golf course to play with my grandpa. I just changed in the car. We got stuck behind the Secret Service, which is a pain in the butt. But we are on our way.”

Going from her home to a golf course wouldn’t be a matter of national security. But any situation where she and her grandpa are involved does need the involvement of the Secret Services, even if they are just going out to play a round of golf with Charley Hull.

Fans witnessed the high-level security when the grandfather and granddaughter duo appeared for the Ryder Cup as well. Even before the tournament began, Bethpage had announced heightened security for the President’s arrival on Friday of the event. The golf club had accommodated TSA-style screening checkpoints at various locations in the clubhouse. Fans were also informed that they would need to undergo screening every time they left secure zones.

Interestingly, Kai and Donald Trump were at Bethpage only for a few minutes. But the Secret Service had ensured no stones were unturned in the security services during their appearances. So it’s understandable that the team would take much more detailed security measures if the Trumps are planning to spend the next few hours on a golf course playing 18 holes with Hull.

That said, Kai and Donald Trump’s plans with Charley Hull didn’t come out of the blue. The English LPGA Tour pro had already discussed playing with the President during their last meeting in the U.K.

When did Charley Hull plan to play a round of golf with Kai and Donald Trump?

Soon after breaking her LPGA Tour winless streak by capturing the 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Charley Hull was out to celebrate. And what better way to do that than by attending the State Banquet at Windsor Castle? That’s where she had the opportunity to meet President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump struck up a conversation with Hull. As the Englishwoman stated, “I spoke to him, and he has invited me [to play]. He has said he wants to sort a game out. That is pretty cool. Last year, he reached out actually to my agent, and he wanted to play at the end of the year, but I think I was going on holiday.”

She also confirmed that the two of them decided to play before the end of the year. And Kai Trump confirmed that she’s going to play with her grandpa and Hull before Thanksgiving. Turns out, the POTUS wanted Charley Hull to come play with his granddaughter so she could learn from her. What a sweet gesture by President Donald Trump.