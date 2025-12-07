Kai Trump Reveals Taking Extreme Measures After LPGA Move Backfired

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

After her appearance at The Annika, Kai Trump realized she’s far away from becoming a member of the LPGA Tour. She had trouble at nearly every corner of the course and shot 18-over par in 36 holes. As she continues to improve her game through practice, Trump has also picked up a habit that will improve one aspect of her game. She has started taking creatine and working out to improve her strength.

In one of her vlogs on her YouTube channel, Kai admitted, “Before my workout, I’m going to try to get some food. I’ll take one meat stick. That should be good. Pre-run/lift. So, guys, I’m gonna start taking creatine again. I used to take creatine a long time ago. I haven’t taken any in years. But I’m going to start doing that again because I feel like I can get so much more out of my working out. Especially right now, we’re in a building phase. For the next month, I’m going to be lifting very heavy to get stronger.”

Creatine is an essential compound that athletes use to build strength and help with quick muscle recovery. Some natural sources of creatine include red meat, fish, and other animal products. However, synthetically produced creatine is also readily available for purchase and is commonly used by individuals who work out regularly.

However, it’s also important to consume creatine in moderation. Overconsumption can lead to health issues. Ben Griffin experienced its drawback when he consumed a clump of creatine that was not mixed properly in his shaker. That resulted in him feeling tremors and anxiety on the course during Championship Sunday of the 2025 BMW Championship.

However, there is one big difference between the consumption patterns of Kai Trump and Ben Griffin. And that might save the former from experiencing the drawbacks.

How can Kai Trump avoid the mistakes Ben Griffin made at Caves Valley?

Overdosing on a performance-enhancing compound like creatine can certainly have its drawbacks. But what Ben Griffin experienced happened because, as he admitted, he was in a rush to start the final round of the BMW Championship. So he didn’t allow the creatine to dilute in the water before consuming the solution.

In Kai Trump’s case, she was seen preparing a meal before her workout. That included a plate of sliced apples and a shake that had a mix of electrolytes and creatine. Unlike Griffin, she was working in a controlled environment and wasn’t in a rush to start her workout. Such practices make it safe to consume creatine.

And as she mentioned, she is also going to be lifting heavy weights over the next month. So she will be utilizing the added energy from creatine to supplement her workout as well. As long as she continues to follow the routine, Kai Trump wouldn’t face the same health risks as Ben Griffin while consuming creatine.