Kai Trump Under Heavy Fire for Allegedly Violating Cardinal Augusta National Rule

Phones, cameras, and other devices are strictly prohibited at Augusta National. And the rule applies to everyone other than the media, of course. However, evidence shared by NUCLR GOLF proved that someone broke the rule this year. And no one is happy about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

They tweeted, “🚨📸🌺 #LOOK — Kai Trump takes to IG to share new photos from The Masters Tournament. ‘What a special place,’ she wrote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It would have been fine if Kai Trump had the pictures taken by the media to share on her social accounts. But one of the photos looked like she was taking a selfie using her phone. And that has caught on like wildfire in the golf community.

It seems like President Donald Trump’s granddaughter didn’t get the memo for the course. Other than the selfie, she also shared pictures posing with their family friend, Bryson DeChambeau, and his caddie, Gregory Bodine. So not only did she take pictures on the course, but also with the LIV Golf pro who is participating in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your winner for the Masters on novig Use the code “Essentially” to get $50 on a spend of just $5 Get $50 Now

Fans were shocked to see Trump using a camera on the course. And they shared their frustration about the situation in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kai Trump’s rule-breaking actions leave the netizens furious

Seeing Kai Trump sharing pictures from the course didn’t sit well with the crowd. She had already received a lot of heat for her 2025 Annika appearance a few months ago. Moreover, the other patrons must also be eager to capture their trip to the course themselves. So they didn’t hold back on criticizing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of them said, “Why does she have a cell phone on grounds?”

According to the list of prohibited items on the Masters Tournament website, “Electronic devices (Cell Phones, Laptops, Tablets, Beepers, Drones and other electronics), including devices capable of transmitting photo/video,” are strictly banned from the course during tournament days. So the fan’s reaction is understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another comment read, “I’m sorry what! Cell phones are forbidden!”

The rules also stated that “The use of any device for phone calls, emails, text messaging, or to record and/or transmit voice, video or data is strictly prohibited.” Even if she had a phone on her, she would be banned for using it to record anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, someone suggested, “Picture taken in the grounds of Augusta National, I wonder if this was a ‘Secret Service’ cell phone?”

Even if that were possible, that would be an outright misuse of President Donald Trump’s position in the White House. But the Masters Tournament website does not specifically mention anything about using Secret Service cell phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at one of the pictures, someone said, “She’s clearly taking a selfie, nobody takes a selfie with a regular camera. It’s a cell phone. Ban her.”

As mentioned, the selfie clearly shows that she was using a mobile device. Taking such a picture using a regular camera would have been impossible. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that they want the President’s granddaughter to get banned.

Lastly, someone wrote, “For all the folks having a stroke about the pictures. This would appear to be from a practice day. When cameras are allowed Bryson didn’t wear that shirt yesterday and the amount of people at hole one in the first picture is not a Thursday crowd. But feel free to rage on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true that DeChambeau isn’t wearing a polo that he has won during one of the two rounds so far. In fact, the Crushers GC captain is also seen holding a glass of beer. And as the rules say, “On Practice Round days (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday), cameras are permitted for still photography and personal use only.” So she might have used the camera during one of the practice rounds.