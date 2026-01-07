Kai Trump Undergoes Critical Surgery Right Before Kicking Off College Golf Career

Kai Trump has been working hard on her wristwork to master her swinging technique. And it seems to have gotten the best of her, as she hurt herself during practice. It couldn’t have come at a worse time, as she was just about to kick off her collegiate golf career. As per her latest update, Trump tried to get fixed with surgery.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She shared a post on Instagram saying, “Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex. The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics. I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain free!”

She is about to join the University of Miami in the Fall of 2026. However, judging by her statement, it seems that Trump was suffering from the injury for quite some time. That might explain her dip in form over the last few months. She also underperformed in the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, Trump was seen working hard to build strength recently. She had also stated that she had started taking creatine as she was focusing on muscle gain over the next few months. Lifting weights with a wrist injury must have been challenging. It would explain what aggravated the injury on her wrist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrumpgolfer) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The usual timeline of recovery after a wrist surgery can go up to six months. If she does take that long to rehabilitate, then it will sidetrack a lot of progress she has made in her career. And if her recovery takes longer, then she might also have to withdraw from the 2026 Internet Invitational. It will also affect her collegiate golf aspirations.