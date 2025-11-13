Kai Trump WITB November 2025: Golf Bag at The Annika driven by Gainbridge Explored

Kai Trump is about to make her LPGA Tour debut! The 18-year-old star is ready to join the field at Pelican Golf Club. She will battle against Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, & Co. for a shot at the Annika driven by Gainbridge 2025. While winning the title will be out of reach, gaining valuable experience is what she should be aiming for, as the world #2 advised. So, how is she geared for her outing with the LPGA Tour stars? Let’s find out!

Like many top golfers, President Donald Trump’s granddaughter is carrying an all-TaylorMade kit in her golf bag. Off the tee, she will be using the popular TaylorMade Qi35 at 10.5­° with a UST Mamiya Lin-Q M40X Red 5F4 shaft. It offers the perfect blend of distance and forgiveness. The brand has integrated technology into its design for the club to give it a high MOI and made it adjustable to be suitable for every pro. And for $599, that’s a piece of treasure for anyone who loves to play golf.

When she’s looking to hit a shorter drive, he gets the TaylorMade Qi35 3-wood at 16.5° from her golf bag that is paired with the Fujikura Ventus Red 6 S shaft. It has the same qualities as the driver of the same variant, but just offers a bit more height on the drives. So when Trump is looking to clear obstructions effortlessly with a high-launch and still looking for distance, this will be the perfect club for her. It’s priced at $299.99 in the market.

Alternatively, she also has the TaylorMade Qi10 5-wood 18° with the same shaft as her 3-wood. Along with the high launch, the club also generates extremely low spin, which makes it easier for Trump to control her strokes. The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket also ensures the ball generates a lot of speed on impact, even if it makes imperfect contact with the face. The club can be purchased for $269.99 online.

Trump also has a hybrid in her bag, the TaylorMade Qi35 22° with a Graphite Design Tour AD HY 65 S shaft. Other than that, she has a set of TaylorMade P770 irons (5-9), with the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S shaft. The irons are highly forgiving and are ideal for anyone with a low to mid handicap. They are designed to optimize launch and spin and improve control. Each of these irons is worth $1,399.99 on the official TaylorMade store, making the kit worth a total of $6,999.95.

These were all the long-distance clubs in Kai Trump’s golf bag. Now let’s look at what wedges and putter she’s carrying at the Pelican Golf Club.

Kai Trump’s short-range & putting clubs for her LPGA Tour debut

When it comes to wedges, Kai Trump carries a variety of clubs. Firstly, she has the TaylorMade MG4 46-SB09 & 50-SB09. It’s known for its spin, versatility, and feel. Then she also carries the TaylorMade MG5 54-SB12. They are the premium range of wedges that offer spin control and versatility in all conditions. Lastly, Trump has the TaylorMade Prototype 60 in her bag. It is great for manipulating shots and is ideal for golfers who like to work with their wrist. The club is also quite forgiving. The MG4 is priced at $149.99, while the MG5 and the Prototype 60 are worth $199.99 each. All of them are paired with the Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S shaft.

Kai Trump’s choice of putter is the TaylorMade Spider Tour X with a Ping PP58 grip. It’s an extremely popular putter that helps you visualize the line of the hole better and helps you putt easily. And it’s only worth $349.99. That’s all the clubs that she is carrying to the Pelican Golf Club. It will be interesting to see if she is able to play all four days of the event using them.