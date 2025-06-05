Keegan Bradley’s 6-Word Ryder Cup Update Puts Pressure on Bryson DeChambeau & Co. Amid Major Chase

Only 113 days remain until the 2025 Ryder Cup tees off at the Bethpage Black Course. Scheduled from September 25 to 28, 2025, captains Keegan Bradley of Team U.S. and Luke Donald of Team Europe are keenly watching their potential players as they narrow down the squad for the prestigious event. With that in mind, Bradley just received a huge confirmation about his potential team.

Scottie Scheffler has qualified for the event on merit. Scheffler is at 25918.25 points, 14,012.41 more than Xander Schauffele in second, and it is mathematically impossible for him to drop out of the top 6 now. Keegan is excited to have Scottie on board. “Scottie is the ultimate team player, and I have no doubt that he will be ready and motivated come September. I could not be more excited to have him as a member of the U.S. Team,” Bradley said. Scheffler’s qualification might be a joyous moment for the entire Team U.S. squad.

Being the best golfer in the world right now and having been so for the last couple of years, he undoubtedly will add a lot of value to any team he is a part of. There will be a bunch of potential Team U.S. players who might not be as eager as others for Scheffler’s qualification. AKA LIV golfers.

You see, LIV players’ chances of qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup have narrowed down further, with only 5 spots remaining on merit and 6 captain’s picks. This would put added pressure on the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, & Co., who are eager to book a spot in Team U.S. While DeChambeau is still in contention as he sits at the third spot on the points ranking, Koepka is nowhere close to the top of the leaderboard, and to think he became the only and first LIV golfer in 2023 to play Ryder Cup.

The Smash GC captain is placed at 94th on the Ryder Cup Team U.S. Rankings, 8,296.16 points away from 6th-placed Russell Henley. Koepka will need to make some big moves in the major if he wants to still make it to the top of the leaderboard. Maybe he can take inspiration from what Scottie Scheffler did to confirm his qualification months before the 2025 Ryder Cup begins.

Bryson DeChambeau & Co. need to follow Scottie Scheffler’s suit

Whether they like it or not, imitating Scottie Scheffler’s success in the 2025 U.S. Open and Open Championship will help LIV Golf pros confirm their place in the Ryder Cup squads. For every $1,000 they earn from majors, they get 1.5 points in the Team U.S. Rankings. A win in the U.S. Open might grant them a lot of points to jump up the leaderboard. The same goes for the Open Championship.

The only problem for Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, & Co. is that they only have the majors to earn points. Golfers playing on the PGA Tour can gain Ryder Cup points by winning other events as well. Hence, every time they don’t win a major, the LIV Golf pros go further away from qualification than any of their fellow teammates.

Either way, Keegan Bradley had suggested that he would be eager to play alongside the two LIV Golf stars. Hence, he had also invited the two to the Team U.S. Ryder Cup dinner hours before the 2025 Truist Championship. Only time will tell if he picks any of them as his captain’s pick for the final squad.